"A pirate movie can not happen without Captain Jack!": Fans demand Johnny Depp's return as Pirates Of The Caribbean co-writer teases part 6

Certain roles are quite unimaginable without a certain actor in the role and that holds true for the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Fans can't imagine it without Johnny Depp as the iconic pirate Jack Sparrow. It is worth mentioning that the actor's path hasn't been an even one over the last few years. He was a part of a bitter court battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard and it all ended with a long stint of accusations and disappointments.

However, with all of that in the past, there is a possibility that fans might get another Pirates Of The Caribbean film in the near future. While this was something they had almost given up hope on, the film might not feature Depp as the iconic Jack Sparrow.

In a recent interview with LA Times, Pirates Of The Caribbean co-writer Craig Mazin teased that he and Ted Elliot had written a new script for a new Pirates film. He noted that the script had been written before the ongoing writers and actors strike. However, when fans heard the news, they jumped to demand that Depp return to the franchise in his iconic role.

It is, however, worth noting that nothing has been confirmed yet and it hasn't been stated if there are plans to reinstate Depp as the Captain. However, fans don't seem to see a Pirates Of The Caribbean without Jack Sparrow at the steering wheel.

When the details of Mazin's interview were shared on social media by Discussing Film, fans began asking the makers to have Depp play his iconic role with one fan even saying:

Fans share concerns amidst excitement for Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Pirates of the Caribbean started off as one of the most critically acclaimed film franchises but tailed off after the original trilogy. Despite this, the fanfare for the film, and especially the character of Depp, never faded.

As this news dropped in, fans expressed their excitement at the possibility of seeing another film from the franchise. At the same time, also expressed their doubts about the return of Johnny Depp and the importance of a good script, something that left the fifth part down.

As of now, there is very little detail available about a potential sixth film. It will only be clearer after the strike is over.