Who did Sergio Calderon play in Pirates of the Caribbean? Tributes pour in as Mexican star dies aged 77

Well-known actor Sergio Calderon passed away on May 31, 2023, at the age of 77. According to his family spokesperson, he died from natural causes and was admitted to a hospital in Los Angeles. Calderon was known for his appearance as Eduardo Villanueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

In a tribute to Calderon, Author Jennifer Samson tweeted:

Jennifer Samson 🇨🇦 @arieswriting I'm so sad Sergio Calderón has passed. I just read that wonderful article about him in the LA Times too :( I always think of him as El Cajon the river pirate from The A-Team. #rip I'm so sad Sergio Calderón has passed. I just read that wonderful article about him in the LA Times too :( I always think of him as El Cajon the river pirate from The A-Team. #rip

Calderon is survived by his wife Karen Dakin, children Patrick Calderon-Dakin and Johanna Calderon-Dakin, son-in-law Raaj and grandchildren Krishnaavi, Emiliano, and Victoria.

Sergio Calderon played the role of Eduardo Villanueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Eduardo Villanueva in Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was a Pirate Lord for the Brethren Court and the Adriatic Sea. He traveled to the port across the Seven Seas, like the ones in the Philippines and South America.

He was a Pirate Lord for a long time and was active when the Brethren Court was threatened by rogue pirates, during the quest for the Shadow Gold, and at the end of Lord Cutler Beckett's attempts to remove piracy.

Villanueva was a reserved, fierce, and proud individual. He was involved in the dispute that engulfed the fourth Brethren Court meeting. He also disdained the young upstart pirates. More than that, he never saw Jack Sparrow as a true Pirate Lord and was a close friend of Mistress Ching.

Villanueva was more loyal to his country of origin than the pirate colleagues who worked with him. He even collaborated with the Spanish Navy admiral to betray Brethren Court and destroy the pirates in the Caribbean. He then participated in the battle of Calypso's maelstrom. His flag was black with a white horned skeleton holding a spear pointing to a bleeding heart.

He had grey hair with black streaks in his mustache and beard. He wore a black hat with a bright white feather, a necklace, and a brown leather coat with golden embroidery. There was a large leather strap on his chest and a belt holding his pistol and sword.

Directed by Gore Verbinski, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End was released on May 25, 2007, and received a mixed response. It grossed around $960 million at the box office.

Netizens pay tribute to Sergio Calderon on social media

Sergio Calderon gained recognition over the years for his flawless performances on screen. His fans paid tribute on social media, with one of them saying that the world has lost a great pirate.

Social media platforms were flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Netizens paid tribute on Twitter (Image via Henry T. Yamada/Facebook)

Netizens paid tribute on Twitter (Image via Henry T. Yamada/Facebook)

Netizens paid tribute on Twitter (Image via Henry T. Yamada/Facebook)

More about Sergio Calderon

Sergio Calderon joined the Instituto Andres Soler of the Asociacion Nacional de Actores in Mexico. His first film was Bridge in the Jungle, which also featured actor John Huston in an important role.

Sergio and John collaborated again in Under the Volcano, with Albert Finney and Jacqueline Bisset among the cast members. He made guest appearances in TV shows like Malavida Valdese and played El Cajon in two seasons of the TV series, The A-Team.

Sergio Calderon appeared in around 50 films and worked with directors like Ron Howard, Luis Puenzo, and R. Mann, alongside actors like Anthony Quinn, James Coburn, Gerard Depardieu, and more. He last appeared in the comedy film, The Little Fockers, which featured Robert de Niro, Ben Stiller, and Barbra Streisand.

Poll : 0 votes