“It’s a different thing this time”: Daisy Ridley talks about her return to Star Wars

Daisy Ridley is all set to return to the Star Wars franchise, as confirmed a year ago. This time, she plans to “own it” as she takes on the role of Rey Skywalker in the upcoming film titled New Jedi Order.

Sharing her excitement about reprising her iconic character, she told Empire Magazine on April 4, 2024:

"I feel more like I’m owning it... I’m an adult now... Things have changed, and professionally, I’ve had lots of other experiences, I feel like it’s a different thing this time."

Ridley emphasized that she was genuinely thrilled about this Star Wars movie and hence, signed up for another one. She reflected on her personal and professional growth and shared that she feels a sense of ownership and joy now. She stated:

"Obviously, personally, things have changed, and professionally, I’ve had lots of other experiences, and so I definitely feel like it’s a different thing this time."

Ridley added:

"There’s just a lot of joy with me and these films. Honestly, if I wasn’t excited, I wouldn’t have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of."

At the time of this interview, the actress was preparing to take a look at the script and was "curious about it all." Ridley told Empire that she signed up for the project immediately after being presented with a compelling plot.

What do we know about the latest Star Wars movie so far?

The upcoming movie, New Jedi Order, is set 15 years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker. It chronicles the film’s events in 50 ABY in the Star Wars timeline. In this latest addition to the epic saga, Rey aims to reform the Jedi Order in a galaxy that grapples with an uncertain future.

Rey's task is to rebuild the Jedi Order, now that Emperor Palpatine and the sinister First Order have been defeated. She will assume the role of a mentor to two promising young students: a girl and a boy. Their journey will be pivotal in shaping the future of the Jedi Order and the galaxy.

Which other projects has Daisy Ridley been involved in?

Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley is an English actress. She played her breakout role as Rey, a resilient scavenger with a mysterious past, in Star Wars Sequel Trilogy: The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi” (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker” (2019).

Ridley portrayed Mary Debenham in the star-studded mystery adaptation, Murder on the Orient Express (2017). She also featured in the romantic drama, Ophelia (2018), which was a reimagining of Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

The actress also worked as a voice actor in the live-action animated film, Peter Rabbit (2018). It was based on writer Beatrix Potter’s beloved character. She also appeared alongside Tom Holland in the sci-fi thriller titled Chaos Walking (2021).

Furthermore, Ridley is set to take on the lead role in The Marsh King’s Daughter. Her other upcoming projects include Sometimes I Think About Dying, The Inventor, and Magpie.