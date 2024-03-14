Star Wars movies in order: Complete watch guide

From the groundbreaking special effects to the epic storytelling, George Lucas’s Star Wars franchise has captivated audiences for over 40 years, making it one of the most beloved and influential series in cinematic history.

With multiple live-action and animated films, the Star Wars saga has amassed over ten billion dollars in box office revenue, cementing its status as one of the highest-grossing film franchises ever.

Star Wars is a cultural phenomenon that has ranged from the original trilogy to the sequel and standalone films. In this comprehensive watch guide, we'll explore the canon watch order of the Star Wars movies, providing a comprehensive overview of the Skywalker Saga and the standalone films.

Episode I: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Episode I introduces young Anakin Skywalker decades before the original Star Wars trilogy events and explores his journey as he discovers his connection to the Force. Joined by Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi, Anakin embarks on a quest to protect Queen Padmé Amidala amidst political turmoil and the resurgence of the Sith.

Episode II: Attack of the Clones (2002)

A decade after the events of Episode I, the galaxy teeters on the brink of war as the Jedi uncover a clone army secretly commissioned by the Republic. Anakin Skywalker, now a grown Jedi Knight, grapples with his feelings for Padmé Amidala while confronting the emergence of the Sith and the machinations of the sinister Count Dooku.

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

As the Clone Wars ravage the galaxy, Anakin Skywalker's descent into darkness accelerates, leading to tragic consequences for himself and those around him. The final chapter of the prequel trilogy culminates in Anakin's transformation into the Sith Lord Darth Vader and the fall of the Republic, setting the stage for the rise of the Galactic Empire.

Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)

A standalone prequel, Solo delves into the early adventures of the iconic smuggler Han Solo and his faithful companion, Chewbacca. Set before the events of A New Hope, the film explores Han's origin story as he navigates the criminal underworld and forms unlikely alliances on his path to becoming a legendary hero.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Set just before the events of A New Hope, Rogue One follows a daring group of rebels as they embark on a dangerous mission to steal the plans for the Empire's ultimate weapon, the Death Star. With high-stakes action and poignant sacrifices, this standalone film offers a gritty and suspenseful glimpse into the struggle against tyranny.

Episode IV: A New Hope (1977)

The original Star Wars movie, Episode IV, introduces audiences to a galaxy in turmoil and a young farm boy named Luke Skywalker who dreams of adventure. Teaming up with a ragtag group of rebels, including the wise Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi and the charming smuggler Han Solo, Luke embarks on a journey to rescue Princess Leia and restore hope to the galaxy.

Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

In the second installment of the original trilogy, the Rebel Alliance faces its greatest challenge as the Empire strikes back with a vengeance. Luke Skywalker trains with Jedi Master Yoda while his friends confront betrayal and danger, leading to a shocking revelation and an unforgettable showdown with Darth Vader.

Episode VI: Return of the Jedi (1983)

As the Rebel Alliance prepares for its final confrontation with the Empire, Luke Skywalker must confront his destiny and the Sith Lord Darth Vader. With the galaxy's fate hanging in the balance, the heroes of the Rebellion embark on a daring mission to topple the Empire and restore peace to the galaxy.

Episode VII: The Force Awakens (2015)

Set three decades after the fall of the Empire, The Force Awakens introduces a new generation of heroes and villains as they clash in a struggle for the galaxy's fate.

With the return of the dark side and the emergence of a mysterious scavenger named Rey, the stage is set for an epic showdown between the forces of light and darkness.

Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

The sequel to The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, follows Rey as she seeks to uncover the truth about her heritage and connection to the Force. Meanwhile, the Resistance faces its darkest hour as it battles against the relentless onslaught of the First Order and its leader, Supreme Leader Snoke.

Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

In the epic conclusion to the Skywalker saga, Rey, Finn, Poe, and their allies must unite to confront the return of the evil Emperor Palpatine and his plans for galactic domination. As the final battle looms, the fate of the Jedi, the Sith, and the entire galaxy hangs in the balance, culminating in a thrilling and emotional conclusion to the epic saga.

The Star Wars saga continues to enthrall audiences of all ages with its rich lore, interesting characters, and thrilling adventures. Viewers can stream the Star Wars films on Disney+, including the most recent releases and spin-offs.