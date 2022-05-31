Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords Nintendo Switch file size, release date, and more

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is one of the oldest games in the franchise, but many remember its supreme quality on launch.

After nearly two decades in existence, the game is getting an all-new platform in the form of the Nintendo Switch. This will allow players to enjoy the game with the convenience of a handheld which will be a first. The expansion with the base game could be extremely interesting for the fans.

Recent times have been an active hot zone for Star Wars games. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was recently announced as a follow-up to the hit first game. While Survivor is coming sometime in 2023, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords can be enjoyed much earlier as long as someone owns a Nintendo Switch.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is coming soon on the Nintendo Switch

The recent Star Wars celebration has been a hotbed of activity for video games belonging to the franchise. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor was announced there, and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords followed the announcement.

Unlike Survivor, this will be a port developed by Aspyr, who will be bringing the 2004 game onto Nintendo Switch. What's more, it is brilliant news that fans will be able to enjoy the official Restored Content DLC, which will be the first official expansion of the game.

When the game was initially released, some of the content in the files was removed. Fans managed to retrieve the content and polish it with the help of a mod. However, an official release will be an icing on the cake, which all the Switch fans will be able to enjoy.

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords is listed at close to 16 GB in size for filing size. This is quite expected, given that Aspyr has incorporated several upgrades into the base game to match the standards offered by current technology. The first game of the series has a size of around 12 GB.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica : Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is coming to



Pre-order today: The award-winning standalone sequel STAR WARS: Knights of the Old RepublicII: The Sith Lords is coming to #NintendoSwitch on June 8!Pre-order today: ninten.do/6018bVuQ2 The award-winning standalone sequel STAR WARS™: Knights of the Old Republic™ II: The Sith Lords is coming to #NintendoSwitch on June 8!Pre-order today: ninten.do/6018bVuQ2 https://t.co/jmLuH9K11t

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords officially releases on June 8 worldwide and can be brought directly from the digital store.

Once released, fans will be excited to discover what upgrades Aspyr has made to the original version. Another interesting thing to observe will also be the Restored Content DLC, which has been hidden for a long time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far