Who played Rey in Star Wars?

The Star Wars franchise is full of insanely strong characters played by some familiar top-notch actors. Several actors have become popular because of the characters they played in Star Wars. One such actor played Rey in the sequel trilogy.

Rey was the leading lady in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and she also appeared in the TV show, Forces of Destiny. Still, quite a few fans are left wondering who played the character in the trilogy following the three original movies.

Daisy Ridley plays Rey in Star Wars

Daisy Ridley as Rey (Image via Lucasfilm)

Daisy Ridley was cast as Rey back in 2013 when she was just 21 years old. Her full name is Daisy Jazz Isobel Ridley, and the English actress played the role consistently for five years. Disney infused new blood in the sequel trilogy and Ridley led the new trilogy from the front.

Before that, she starred in multiple projects, including Toast of London (2012), where she played Charlotte. She then played Jessie in the British comedy-drama, Youngers (2013). She also took on the role of Fran Bedingfield in a 2013 episode of the BBC series, Casualty, which has been running since 1986.

She also played the lead role of Taeko in Only Yesterday (2016) and starred in Murder on the Orient Express, Ophelia, Chaos Walking, and more. She will also be seen in 2023’s The Marsh King's Daughter.

A recap of Rey Skywalker's journey

Rey in The Rise of Skywalker (Image via Lucasfilm)

Making her debut in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans saw Rey as a scavenger on the planet Jakku. After helping the droid BB-8, she united with a former Stormtrooper Finn, and flew off of Jakku. Ultimately, she joined the Resistance to fight the war against the First Order by awakening the Force within her.

Upon finding old Luke Skywalker, she was trained by the former Jedi to go up against one of his students, Kylo Ren once again. Being force-sensitive, she always questioned her real identity. It was initially stated that she doesn’t come from any significant bloodline, but she was later revealed as the granddaughter of Emperor Palpatine himself.

Her body was meant to take over Palpatine’s consciousness. But ultimately, she defeated her grandfather by siding with the Jedi, only to choose the title of Skywalker for herself, which is how she became Rey Skywalker.

Will Rey Skywalker return in the future?

Rey Skywalker in Star Wars Episode IX (Image via Lucasfilm)

There’s no information yet about Rey Skywalker's return after episode 9. The future movies have all been canceled or are stuck in development and most projects on Disney+ shed light on the events that took place 25 years prior to the events of the sequel trilogy.

Fans now await more details about projects involving her character as they wonder if Rey will return and continue the Skywalker legacy.

