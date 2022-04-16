Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Complete all Senate Showdown challenges

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga includes some of the most iconic moments and battles from the franchise's handful of movies.

In Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, the Empire becomes a reality as the Jedi learn that Sheev Palpatine is the Sith Lord they have been hunting for over the length of the prequel trilogy.

Yoda is the final Jedi to confront the newly crowned Emperor in Episode III and that is showcased in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. During the battle, there are multiple challenges players can complete to gain extra rewards.

How to complete all three Senate Showdown challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

A fight against the Emperor is just one of many boss battles in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

The various levels of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have three challenges to complete. These are immediately known, but will be listed after the level has been finished.

A green check mark at the end of the level will advise if the challenge was successfully finished or not. Most players aren't aware of these special challenges until it may already be too late.

This guide will advise on how to complete all three for the Senate Showdown mission, which sees Jedi Master Yoda and Naboo guard Captain Typho fight the evil Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious on Coruscant.

Dazzling Display

Fire at the lights to disrupt the Emperor's attack in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

The Dazzling Display challenge can't be completed during the main story of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. Instead, players will need to return after unlocking the free play mode.

Select a Scoundrel character, such as Han Solo or Chewbacca. As the Emperor is protected by his Force Lightning ability, use the Scoundrel character to find the lights behind him and blast him to knock him out of his protective state.

Heads Up

Pull the lever to drop a droid on the Emperor's head (Image via TT Games)

The second challenge is called Heads Up. This needs to be done during the very first part of the battle against Darth Sidious in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Use a character with access to the grappling ability, such as Captain Typho. Find the lever on the wall, grapple to it, pull it down, and a droid will drop form the ceiling onto the Emperor's head.

Return to Senator

Prepare to use the Emperor's Force Lightning against him (Image via TT Games)

The final challenge, Return to Senator, is also completed during the first portion of the battle. Darth Sidious will place himself in the center of the room and shoot out his Force Lightning.

With a lightsaber wielding character such as a Jedi or Sith, block the Force Lightning and send it back at Palpatine. Once it breaks his stance and hits him, the challenge will be completed.

