How to complete the Vacuumed Up! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are many different challenges that players can complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga as they make their way through this Lego-inspired world. Some of the challenges are more straightforward than others, but others, such as the Vacuumed Up! Challenge, are not as easy as they seem. Here is how players are able to get the Stormtroopers vacuumed up into space to complete this one.

How players can complete the Vacuumed Up! Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Completing challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a great way to add some additional replayability to levels that players may have already made their way through. It's also a great way for them to discover special collectibles and items such as ships and other characters from the Star Wars universe. Here is how players can take those pesky Stormtroopers out into space for good.

Getting to the right areas

In order to complete the Vacuumed Up! challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players must first make it to Episode IV: A New Hope. Once players are there, they will be playing as Leia or Captain Antilles. However, players can use another character if they return at a future time to complete it again. Once players arrive at this level, it is time to get the challenge underway.

Players will need to send Stormtroopers into space

Players can use the nearby console in order to open the airlock and send the Stormtroopers out into space (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players will see the Stormtroopers blow themselves up over the computer monitor. Once this happens, players will need to go to the hatch nearby and open it up. This will cause players to build a water cannon by holding the right stick. Players must be careful to build the water cannon, and not the laser, because they cannot get the achievement by using the laser.

Completing the mini-game to earn the achievement

Once players have built the fire extinguisher, they will need to make their way over to the flames and put them out. Upon doing so, they will be able to travel down the hallway to reach a console. Once they are at the console, players can activate it and complete a rhythm mini-game. Upon completing the game, players will open the airlock doors, which will force the Stormtroopers out into space.

Players must not get sucked in outer space

Players must be careful to hang on by completing the sequence and ensure that they don't get sucked out in space themselves (Image via Warner Brothers)

Once the airlock doors have been opened, players will then need to hang on for dear life so that they do not get sucked out into space as well. In order to do this, players must complete another rhythm game. It's not too hard, but players will want to ensure they don't mess up during this part. Once they complete this part, they will earn the achievement in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Edited by Mayank Shete