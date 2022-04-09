How to enable Lightsaber mode with Baguettes in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comes with a variety of wildly different settings that players can tinker with.

There is the option to change the voices to the classic Lego mumble mode, one that turns the sound effects into effects made by a person's mouth, and one that changes lightsabers into a French Baguette.

Changing the Lightsaber mode to a Baguette is as crazy as it sounds. Jedi and Sith characters will slice enemies apart with a loaf of bread. Accessing this option requires a decent amount of studs and a data card in the newest Lego Star Wars.

How to unlock the Baguette Lightsaber mode in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are a couple of steps that players need to complete in order to unlock the Baguette Lightsaber mode. The first step requires players to obtain a single data card.

Data cards are used to unlock the various modifiers in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. There are reportedly 20 hidden throughout the game, but a few of them are easy to come by.

Luke and Vader battle with Baguettes (Image via TT Games)

Here are a couple of easy ones to locate:

Mos Espa : Go behind Anakin's house in the Slave Quarters and a data card will be waiting right there

: Go behind Anakin's house in the Slave Quarters and a data card will be waiting right there Cloud City : Use a Scavenger character on the cracked wall in the center of Cloud City and then use a Hero or Astromech to grapple up, jump over, and grab the data card

: Use a Scavenger character on the cracked wall in the center of Cloud City and then use a Hero or Astromech to grapple up, jump over, and grab the data card Hoth : In the main hangar, grapple along the ledges near the back of it to reach the floating data card

: In the main hangar, grapple along the ledges near the back of it to reach the floating data card Niima Outpost: To the northwest of the location, climb down the silo using the orange ladder and a data card is waiting at the bottom

There are several others to come across in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and any of them will do in order to unlock the Lightsaber mode that turns the weapons into Baguettes.

After that has been done, players need to collect 250,000 Lego studs. These are obtained by breaking objects, picking them up from the ground, or flying into them in space.

Use the holoprojector to access the modifiers in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

Once a data card and enough studs have been gathered, here is how to purchase and use the Baguette mode:

Access the holoprojector menu

Navigate to the Extras tab

Scroll through the list to find the option labeled Baguette Lightsabers

Hold the button prompt to buy it and press it once more to turn it on

As long as it remains on, every single lightsaber in the game will be a Baguette no matter who the character is or what Episode is being played. It is an absolute riot watching them battle with bread.

