How to unlock the Death Star in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The destructive space station known as the Death Star is unlockable in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The game is filled with memorable and iconic locations, from Geonosis and Tatooine to Coruscant and the Death Star. It is also filled with some of the fastest and deadliest ships.

The Death Star is not only playable as a level through various episodes of Star Wars, but it can be unlocked as a capital ship. The massive weapon can be unlocked by playing Episode IV.

How to obtain the Death Star capital ship in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The fastest way to unlock the Death Star is by starting with Episode IV: A New Hope. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lets players begin their journey in any of the three trilogy starters.

Dive into A New Hope first to get a hold of this capital ship, allowing players to summon it to any planet they may visit through the story mode and in the Galaxy Free Play mode.

This NPC will provide the quest that unlocks the Death Star once completed (Image via TT Games)

Here are the steps to follow during Episode IV to unlock the Death Star:

Travel to Coruscant and visit the Federal District

From there, travel to the Great Temple on Yavin 4

Go to the top floor of the Great Temple's hangar bay

Search for the Rebel Engineer and speak with them

Accept the Operation Stardust quest from the Rebel Engineer

Complete Operation Stardust by traveling back to Coruscant and retrieving the Death Star plans

Follow the in-game objectives, which require taking the taxi system twice and defeating a boss

Return to the Rebel Engineer on Yavin 4

Interact with the NPC to turn in the Death Star plans and complete the quest

Go to the Starships menu and purchase the Death Star for 5 million studs

A look at the Death Star before it is unlocked on the Starship page (Image via TT Games)

Like many unlockable ships and characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, players will need to unlock the collectible first and purchase it with Lego studs.

Players can travel to any free-play space sector once a whopping 5 million studs have been spent on Death Star. In the holoprojector, they can summon the Death Star to simply pilot or take into space combat.

