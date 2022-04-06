Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - How to complete Droid Factor Frenzy challenges

Episode II: Attack of the Clones plays out with a load of challenges to complete in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Eventually, players will make their way to Geonosis. Fans of the franchise will know this is when Obi-Wan Kenobi is captured by Count Dooku. Anakin Skywalker and Padme Amidala journey there to rescue him.

One portion of the movie makes its way into the game as a level with several challenges. As they enter the droid factory, players will be tasked with completing the Droid Factory Frenzy challenges.

All Droid Factory Frenzy challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Like each level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, there are three challenges to complete. These challenges are the difference between simply finishing the level and doing it 100%.

No Hanging Around

R2-D2 is the best option to save Padme (Image via TT Games)

Players can complete the No Hanging Around challenge near the finale of the mission. Padme will see herself trapped in a container that is about to be filled with molten lava.

A thirty-second window is given for players to rescue her with the helpful droid R2-D2. Simply rush to her aid as R2-D2, save her in under 30 seconds, and the challenge will be marked as complete.

Mind Control Drone

Anakin can control minds with the Force (Image via TT Games)

Jedi are known for their mind tricks that often see beings with less intelligence act against their will by way of the Force. That is the main focus of this challenge, as Mind Control Drone has the player turn enemies against each other.

Play as Anakin and use the Mind Trick ability on the Geonosians. Select to influence them and this will allow the player to take over. Have the controlled enemy fire upon an ally of theirs to complete this challenge.

Zipping Past Danger

Anakin and Padme have to fight through the Droid Factory (Image via TT Games)

The last challenge on the list for the Droid Factory Frenzy level in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is named Zipping Past Danger. Players will eventually find themselves moving along a set of conveyor belts.

While moving between and forward with the conveyor belts, players will eventually reach a grappling point near the end. Padme is the best choice here to grapple that point and zip to it, finishing the challenge.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul