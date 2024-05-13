American actress Olivia Munn, best known for movies like X-Men: Apocalypse and The Predator as well as the TV show The Newsroom, recently revealed that she has frozen her eggs following her breast cancer diagnosis.

In a new interview with Vogue, the 43-year-old actress got candid about her health journey. She admitted to having frozen her eggs twice before, first when she was 33 and then at 39, and most recently at 42, just a few short weeks after she revealed that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Talking about preserving her eggs for the third time, the actress said:

“After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot and we don’t feel like we’re done growing our family, but I didn’t know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation.”

Oliva Munn also opened up about two new significant surgeries she had to undergo as part of her intensive cancer treatment plan.

“I have now had an oophorectomy and hysterectomy. I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries.”

Read more: Who is the real family behind Instant Family?

“It was the best decision for me” — Olivia Munn also talked about her fifth surgery in her cancer journey

During the interview, the actress referenced her family of three with her comedian husband John Mulaney and their 2-year-old son, Malcolm. She also mentioned putting her treatment for breast cancer on hold despite possible consequences, so she could undergo a final round of egg retrieval. She said:

“We just wanted a few more eggs. At my age, one in every 10 eggs is healthy, and we were hoping to make one embryo from this retrieval.”

Munn also shared the good news that their doctor had confirmed that they were able to get two healthy embryos from the process.

Talking about the two surgeries with Vogue, done a month ago, Olivia Munn said:

“It was a big decision to make, but it was the best decision for me because I needed to be present for my family.”

Read more: Amy Schumer health update

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress admitted to having support from her friends who try to help cheer her up amid her health concerns. She also expanded on the choices she’d had to make for her health and her family, talking about her son, and adding:

“It’s his childhood, but it’s my motherhood, and I don’t want to miss any of these parts if I don’t have to.”

Oliva Munn’s recent surgery came after her previous revelation about undergoing a double mastectomy as she fights against breast cancer. The actress announced having been diagnosed with Luminal B cancer on both breasts on March 13, 2023, via her Instagram, explaining that it was found by her doctor after she got an MRI.

Read more: 5 best Jenna Ortega films of all time

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback