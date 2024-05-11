5 best Jenna Ortega films of all time

Jenna Ortega has gained widespread acclaim for her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday. Netflix announced the commencement of production of the second season of the series recently, which has left fans eagerly awaiting the return of Jenna Ortega on screen.

Ortega has been acting since she was 11 and featured in quite an expansive list of films. She has often been dubbed as the 'scream queen' due to her roles in several highly acclaimed horror films.

With an array of film and television roles, Ortega has created memorable performances that showcase her talent across other genres. This article explores some of the best works featuring the talented Jenna Ortega, ahead of the release of Wednesday season 2.

5 Best Film Performances by Jenna Ortega

1) The Fallout (2022)

A poster of the film (image via hbomaxnordic @Instagram)

The Fallout features one of the best performances by Jenna Ortega in her career. She stars in the role of Vada Cavell, a school student dealing with the aftermath of a horrific shooting incident in her school. She develops a bond with fellow survivor Mia (Maddie Ziegler) as they deal with the trauma of the shooting.

The official synopsis of the film reads—

"High schooler Vada navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school tragedy. Relationships with her family, friends and view of the world are forever altered."

2) X (2022)

A poster of the film (image via @xmovie/Instagram)

X is one of the best slasher films in recent times, directed by Ti West. Ortega stars in the role of Lorraine Day, the girlfriend of the screenwriter of an adult film. She put in a commendable performance as a supporting actor. The success of the film led to the formation of a trilogy with the third film MaXXXine set to release on July 5, 2024.

The synopsis of X reads—

"In 1979, a group of young filmmakers set out to make an adult film in rural Texas, but when their reclusive, elderly hosts catch them in the act, the crew find themselves fighting for their lives."

3) Scream (2022)

A still from the film (image via Paramount Pictures)

The Scream sequel is set 25 years after the events of the original film. It reunited Sidney (Neve Campbell), Gale (Courteney Cox), and Dewey (David Arquette) with the Carpenter sisters Tara (Jenna Ortega) and Sam (Melissa Barrera). The reboot film of the popular franchise saw Ortega ease into her role, as the characters navigated life-or-death situations to unmask the latest Ghostface Killer.

The synopsis of the film reads—

"25 years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, Calif., a new killer dons the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past."

4) The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020)

A poster of the film (image via Netflix)

Ortega plays the role of Phoebe Atwell in the sequel to Netflix's hit horror comedy Babysitter. She plays the role of a new student at Cole's (Judah Lewis) school and eventually becomes his love interest in the film. Cole was the target of a satanic cult run by his former babysitter, Bee.

Jenna Ortega stole the show with their performance in the film, which failed to pack a punch, unlike its predecessor.

The official synopsis reads—

"Two years after Cole survived a satanic blood cult, he's living another nightmare: high school. And the demons from his past? Still making his life hell."

5) Saving Flora (2018)

A poster of the film (image via Moviespree/Youtube)

Saving Flora is a heartfelt film that throws light on the issue of animal cruelty. Ortega put in a memorable performance in the role of Dawn, the daughter of a circus owner who rescues an elephant named Flora before she is set to be euthanized.

Ortega carried the film on her shoulders with a strong performance as her character battled against insurmountable odds to rescue the circus elephant into the wild.

The official synopsis of the film reads—

"Flora is a circus elephant who can no longer perform her tricks. The night before she's scheduled to be euthanized, the circus owner's 14-year old daughter, Dawn, sneaks Flora from the circus. All that stands between them and the safety of the elephant preserve is two hundred kilometers of woods, one raging river, two elephant hunters and the fear of not making it."

The films listed above showcase some of the best works by Jenna Ortega. Stay tuned for the upcoming release of season 2 of Wednesday and Beetlejuice Part 2, featuring the talented actress in leading roles.

