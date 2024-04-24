 "Lifted me up every single time"— Olivia Munn credits 2-year-old son Malcolm for helping her heal during breast cancer battle

Olivia Munn disclosed her breast cancer diagnosis through Instagram on March 13, 2024. The actress shared a lengthy note, writing that she had to undergo around four surgeries in the last 10 months. Meanwhile, she reposted a video through her Instagram Story on April 22, where she was with her son near the pool.

Olivia Munn wrote that the video was captured in the summer of last year after three surgeries and she was even recovering at the same time. She further stated—

"The smallest, silliest moments like this lifted me up every single time. My Malcolm."

The video was originally shared on January 15, where the X-Men: Apocalypse star was playing with Malcolm. The video showed Malcolm continuously touching his mother's face and both of them had smiles on their faces. The caption reads—

"If I knew earlier in my life that this magical boy would be in my future, I wouldn't have worried so much about all the little things."

Olivia Munn is thankful to her son and husband for being with her as she is diagnosed with breast cancer

The Date Night star elaborated a little bit more on her breast cancer diagnosis as she spoke to People magazine on April 17, 2024. Noting that she was scared for her son as he was only a year old at the time, she said—

"You realize cancer doesn't care who you are; it doesn't care if you have a baby or if you don't have time. It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on."

Referring to her husband John Mulaney, Olivia Munn said that he became extremely busy in taking care of her after her diagnosis. Munn said Mulaney was caring for Malcolm by putting him to sleep and coming back to the hospital to see her. She added that her son has kept her happy in this tough phase—

"When I'm with him, it's the only time my brain doesn't think about being sick. I'm just so happy with him. And it puts a lot of stuff into perspective. Because it my body changes, I'm still his mom. If I lose my hair, I'm still his mom."

Munn started hormone suppression therapy in November 2023, leading to medically induced menopause. She said that the process has led to certain symptoms including that her "hair is thinning" and she feels tired most of the time.

Olivia Munn elaborated on her cancer diagnosis: Instagram post explained

As mentioned, Olivia Munn disclosed last month that she was battling breast cancer. She wrote in her social media post that the results of her genetic test to check the cancer genes in February 2023 came out negative.

Olivia Munn addressed her surgeries by saying that she spent most of her time in bed and continued—

"Surprisingly, I've only cried twice. I guess I haven't felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded. I've tended to let people see me when I have energy, when I get dressed and get out of the house, when I can take my baby boy to the park."

Olivia Munn also spoke up on the reason behind keeping the diagnosis news to herself all this time. She said she had to accept the things before sharing them with everyone and also credited Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who helped her in this entire process. She wrote—

"She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to the biopsy. The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer."

The Miles from Tomorrowland star revealed that she had a double mastectomy in 30 days and requested everyone to check the Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. She ended the post by thanking everyone, including her husband John Mulaney, and a few of her friends who contracted breast cancer.

The 43-year-old will next appear in a series titled Your Friends and Neighbors. A release date for the show is not confirmed but it will be available for streaming on Apple TV+.