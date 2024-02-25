Amy Dowden and Ben Jones: Relationship timeline explored as Strictly Come Dancing star celebrates 'NO EVIDENCE' of breast cancer

Amy Dowden has been struggling with breast cancer for some time, and she recently took to Instagram to post an update about her current condition. The 33-year-old is known for her dancing skills and has been married to Ben Jones since 2022, as per The Sun.

Dowden posted a picture where she had a smile on her face and started by writing that there was "no evidence of disease." Amy described it as her "biggest accomplishment," adding that she won't get a clear status for five years, but it is still enough for her.

"So grateful for all the care I received and continue to have. To my husband, family and friends who supported me unconditionally and to you guys! Thank you! I will still need a monthly injection for 5 years and regular check ups."

Amy wrote that her cancer treatment has left a different kind of impact on her body and that her recovery will take time. She mentioned that she is happy for the second chance she got for her life and her "life has changed forever." She continued:

"Cancer affects too many so I will continue to do all I can to raise awareness and make sure I get as many as I can to #checkthemselves. It's time to look ahead after what's been the toughest year, and one I certainly didn't expect!"

Dowden's friends and followers expressed their happiness in the comments section, with some of them calling it the "best news ever."

Amy Dowden and Ben Jones tied the knot in 2022

Amy Dowden's husband, Ben Jones, has also pursued a similar career to his wife in the world of dancing, as per The Sun. The duo has been running the Art in Motion dance school together, and despite that, Ben has preferred to stay away from the limelight.

The pair reportedly met in 2011 and got engaged in 2017. Furthermore, the initial wedding plans for 2020 were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ben and Amy then exchanged vows in 2022 in South Wales. In an interview with Hello Magazine, Amy said it was her dream to tie the knot in Wales. She added that everything was perfect like she wanted it to be. Her twin sister was one of the bridesmaids, along with Dianne Buswell.

Amy's father, Richard, accompanied her while she walked down the aisle. Oti Mabuse was supposed to attend the wedding, and Amy explained the same by saying:

"She kept the first two dates free, but had to confirm the tour before we had our new date. She's devastated she couldn't make it."

Back in October 2023, Amy Dowden and Ben Jones were spotted going on a date. The former posted a few photos from the date when they had a few drinks, and the caption stated:

"When your having a good day so your husband treats you to brunch."

Amy Dowden contracted breast cancer in May last year

Amy Dowden's followers were shocked when she announced that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2023 through Instagram. The dancer wrote that it was not easy for her to announce, and she was "determined to get back on that dance floor."

The Strictly Come Dancing star appeared for an interview with Hello Magazine, saying that she couldn't believe it since her mother was in her 50s when she contracted the same disease. She said that she decided to check her breasts in 2022 and said:

"CoppaFeel! Has now potentially saved my life, because I don't know how long this lump could have been there before I would have noticed and done something about it."

Amy Dowden has been battling various health issues over the years that have always created problems in between her performances.