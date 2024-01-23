QVC star Kim Gravel has recently disclosed her diagnosis of Bell's palsy, as a result of which, her face now looks different. The news comes after her fans expressed concern earlier this month regarding her absence from television. The QVC star later revealed in an Instagram video that she had failed to take care of her health since she was busy with her work.

Further, Gravel decided to reveal her recent health-related traumas to her fans via social media. She posted a video on her Instagram page on January 20, 2024, with a caption that stated:

"Loving yourself when your body betrays you. #lwya #lovewhoyouare #kimgravel."

The comments section was flooded with encouraging messages from Kim's followers. One of them advised her to try acupuncture, while another wrote that she was free of Bell's palsy in six weeks and expected the same for Gravel.

The star began her video by saying:

"My daddy always used to say, 'You're either heading into a storm, in a storm or coming out of one,' and y'all, I am dead set in the middle of it. I'm in the storm right now."

Kim Gravel continued by explaining that she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy a few weeks ago, due to which, half of her body was paralyzed.

"There's nothing like practicing what you preach and really understanding what love Who You are means. Storms are there, I think, to refocus us and allow us to understand what life is really about and really appreciate that we only get one life and it's up to us to live it to the fullest."

Gravel is mostly known as the owner of the apparel company Belle by Kim Gravel alongside a cosmetic line, Belle Beauty.

Kim Gravel's absence on QVC raised questions among the public

Distractify states that Kim Gravel was not spotted on QVC since December last year, which raised concerns among people. Viewers addressed the same in the comments section of the QVC blog, with one netizen claiming that her mouth looked different.

As mentioned earlier, Kim posted two videos on her Instagram page in January, saying that she was undergoing a "medical trauma" that had led to Bell's palsy. She pointed towards the drooping side of her face, saying that the paralysis was taking her to a "whole other growth level." She continued:

"I didn't want to work and I didn't want to participate in Christmas and I didn't want to be around anyone. I was down in the dumps, depressed."

However, Kim Gravel has continued to work and has already established a new brand called LWYA. The star shares a lot of posts related to the brand on her Instagram Story. Gravel further announced the news of the launch two days ago, describing it as a "beacon of self-love and hope."

"Wе arе on a mission to hеlp womеn rеdiscovеr thеir innatе worth, rеignitе thеir passions, and cultivatе a dееp lovе for thеmsеlvеs and thеir livеs. Wе providе a safе spacе for womеn to еxplorе thеir dеsirеs, hеal from past wounds, and еmbracе thеir truе sеlvеs."

Bеll's palsy rеfеrs to a condition characterized by wеaknеss in thе musclеs on thе facе, as pеr thе Mayo Clinic. Thе causе of thе paralysis rеmains unknown, but еxpеrts bеliеvе that swеlling and inflammation of thе nеrvе controlling thе musclеs arе thе rеasons bеhind thе samе.