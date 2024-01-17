"How are they calling themselves fans": Netizens angered as BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun gets harassed in the comments section during his recent livestream

On Monday, January 15, BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun went on a Weverse livestream with his fellow members, Riwoo and Sungho. During the livestream, the three members were seen talking about several topics with their fans as they munched on some snacks. However, fans were immediately disappointed to notice comments that seemed harassing and unnecessarily criticizing Jaehyun.

Some of the many comments during the livestream scolded and demanded the idol to wear his clothes properly, stop being loud, complain about how he wasn't helpful, etc. Naturally, since the members actively interacted with the fans through the comment section, the idol came across these comments and looked visibly upset.

At one point, he even exclaimed that he was getting scolded a lot by the netizens. Since the idol looked upset, even his fellow member, Sungho, asked fans not to scold him because he was affected by it. Following the incident, several fans took to social media platforms to discuss the issue and called out the netizens for overstepping their boundaries.

Fans criticize the harsh comments towards BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun during his recent Weverse livestream

On January 15, as the BOYNEXTDOOR members Jaehyun, Riwoo, and Sungho kickstarted their Weverse livestream, fans excitedly tuned in to see what the K-pop idols were up to. While much of the broadcast went smoothly, fans noticed a sudden shift in Jaehyun's mood as he read the comments.

Many netizens noticed that comments were harassing the idol for his behavior. Some asked him to wear his outer shirt properly, which was falling over his shoulder, and others said he was being too loud and criticized many other things that he did during the livestream. While some might perceive these comments as fans jokingly scolding him, they visibly affected the idol.

Fans know that Jaehyun is a sensitive person and also cries pretty often when his emotions start to overwhelm him. Therefore, fans have always tried to respect that side of him. However, these comments seemed to cross the line, and many were angered by the netizens' overstepping their boundaries. Jaehyun was also seen exclaiming,

"You're too loud", I'm sorry. Why am I getting scolded so much today? I keep getting scolded today. I keep getting scolded by fans. "Wear your clothes properly", "Don't talk so loud."

Sungho, who could see that the idol was getting affected by the comments, even politely requested fans to stop with the comments.

"Everyone, don't be like that to Jaehyun."

While jokes can be passed between fans and K-pop idols, many expressed that people should restrict how much they are involved and interact with K-pop idols. Because these comments can bother the idols, restricting them from freely behaving and acting like themselves, fans called out the netizens about their unnecessarily harsh comments.

Additionally, given that the idol is still young and is growing simultaneously as he puts himself as a K-pop idol, fans put forth that it is necessary to be careful with one's words so that he doesn't criticize himself too much.