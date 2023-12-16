"WHO IS THAT GUY": BOYNEXTDOOR Jaehyun vibing during Seventeen's performance at the AAA 2023 leaves audiences rooting for him

At the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, Jaehyun, the frontman of BOYNEXTDOOR, also took home the hearts of thousands of spectators. It was BOYNEXTDOOR's first time attending an awards presentation since their debut preceding this year. They won the honors of the Asia Artist Award “Best Choice" and the 2023 Asia Artist Award “Emotive," the group strode the red carpet with elegance on December 14, 2023.

Jaehyun danced like no one else was there during SEVENTEEN's BSS performance. Fans from various fandoms, such as CARATs, were captivated by the rookie idol's excitement and dancing skills and could not resist his charms. Fans loved watching Jaehyun from KOZ Entertainment dance to the beats of SEVENTEEN at the ceremony with child-like enthusiasm.

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@thelilacwoo)

For the uninitiated, the six South Korean boy band BoyNextDoor (BND) members are Sungho, Riwoo, Jaehyun, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. The group debuted on May 30, 2023, with the single album Who!. Like what "boys next door" signifies, the group's name implies that they will interact easily and lightheartedly.

Formerly under ZICO's 2018-founded record label KOZ Entertainment, the ensemble is now a part of BTS's music company, HYBE Labels.

"Fans flood social media cheering for BOYNEXTDOOR's Jaehyun for vibing during the 2023 Asia Artist Awards

On December 14, 2023, the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) was held in the Philippines for the first time. PULP and the South Korean media organization Star News organized the award ceremony.

The 2023 AAA had several memorable instances that will forever be etched onto the minds of its viewers, such as Filipino actress Melai Cantiveros's funny yet warm acceptance speech to her fangirl moment towards NewJeans and actor Kim Seon-ho.

Some incidents, meanwhile, such as ZEROBASEONE and NewJeans' tables collapsing during the awards ceremony, will always be remembered by spectators and fans as humorous moments. Then, as Stray Kids' sub-unit was declared the winner of the "Best Creator Award," Lee Know and Han raced back to their table as they were heading to the restroom.

In addition, BOYNEXTDOOR's frontman Jaehyun dancing to every beat of SEVENTEEN's Fighting during the 2023 Asia Artist Award was every bit of a treat for the spectators. It is rare to see a K-pop idol let loose during an award show and dance like there's no tomorrow. Fans poured onto social media as they supported Jaehyun and cheered for him.

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@leehancokr)

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@multigilly)

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@multigilly)

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@sounds_of_cheol)

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@myungjaey)

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@myungjaehyn)

Fans react to BOYNEXTDOOR vibing at AAA 2023. (Image via X/@minghuiarte)

The evening's performances included several K-pop performers, and the concert hosts were Kang Daniel, Jang Won-young of IVE, and Sung Han-bin of ZEROBASEONE. NewJeans performed their songs OMG, ETA, and Super Shy for about ten minutes at one of these. In addition, another popular girl group, ITZY, played Kill Shot and their most recent single, CAKE, on stage.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids, who are signed to the JYP Entertainment company, gave a strong ensemble of their singles Maniac, Get Lit, Topline, and LALALALA. BSS, a subgroup of SEVENTEEN, also performed a spirited version of their 2018 debut song Just Do It and the smash tune Fighting off their single album Second Wind.

Lim Young-woong, a soloist, also performed a rendition of his hit Grain of Sand. Six awards were won by NewJeans, comprising two of the ceremony's seven major prizes: "Song of the Year" for Ditto and "Singer of the Year." In addition, the 2023 AAA "Fandom of the Year" went to Lim Young-woong, who won the main prize.

The Philippine Arena in Bulacan, Philippines, served as the Asia Artist Awards 2023 event venue on December 14. The award uses information obtained from numerous East and Southeast Asian nations, Argentina, Mexico, and Europe, to choose winners in all of its categories, including music, television, and cinema.