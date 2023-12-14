"This is so iconic": Filipino actress Melai Cantiveros goes viral for her fangirl moment and acceptance speech at Asia Artists Awards 2023

Actress and host Melai Cantiveros won Best Actor at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) at the Philippine Arena, Bulacan, on December 14, 2023. Filipino viewers were delighted to see Melai Cantiveros during her interview with IVE's Jang Won-young during the Asia Artist Awards 2023 event, that revealed the former's remarkable sense of humor.

When asked about how she felt about gracing this year's AAA during her brief interview, actress Cantiveros responded amusingly with her trademark facial expressions, as was to be anticipated. Melai Cantiveros said,

"Attending AAA is a very honor; I feel like I’m the first honor, a valedictorian in attending AAA, and so the best, prestigious award. I cannot believe this is happening,”

She joined the elite list of well-known South Korean TV and film performers such as Kim Sejeong, Ahn Hyo-Seop, Lee Dong-Hwi, and Lee Jun-Hyuk in winning the Best Actor Award at the AAA 2023. Following her hilarious speech, Cantiveros surprised both the crowd and herself with the victory.

Netizens were charmed by the Filipino actress and comedian's sincere and humorous response, and many expressed their opinions online, hailing her as "iconic."

"My new bias": Fans swoon over Melai Cantiveros during her funny moments at the Asian Artist Award 2023

Filipino celebrities, such as SB19 and Ben & Ben, walked the red carpet at the ceremony earlier today, alongside well-known Korean actors and idols, like LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, ITZY, Stray Kids, and Kwon EunBi.

Meanwhile, Filipino actress and comedian Melai Cantiveros gave a pretty direct response when IVE's Won-young asked her to name the performer she was excited to see at the event, noting her daughter's favorite performer.

In a brief video, Cantiveros brought up NewJeans, one of the most well-known female groups of this generation. The girls from NewJeans were seen applauding and smiling at the comedian's response.

Given her hilarious speech, Melai Cantiveros surprised both the crowd and herself with her eventual victory in one of the categories at the event. As transcribed from the video clip posted by the Twitter user, @aidelacruz, Cantiveros said:

"If anyone questions why I won [an] award, don't worry, I question too. I just receive [an] award all of my life from my father and mother when they are angry at me. My heart is...I think...God moves in mysterious ways. I cannot believe what food they eat [and] why they chose me. Thank you AAA, I cannot believe this is happening. I'm very sorry to the Koreans, I'm [just] so overwhelmed. Thank you Lord, to my family, we will serve the Lord."

Fans and viewers of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards immediately tweeted snippets from the ceremony, highlighting Melai Cantiveros and her hilarious fan-girl moment regarding Hype Boy famed rookie girl group NewJeans and famous South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho, who is renowned for his lead roles in the film The Childe and K-drama Home Town Cha-Cha-Cha.

Fans lauded the Filipino actress-comedian, Melai Cantiveros, and tweeted that she is their "new favorite" and "new bias."

The inaugural 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) in the Philippines was an unforgettable evening. On December 14, 2023, the Philippine Arena in Bulacan hosted an impressive assembly of the biggest names in Asian entertainment.

The ceremony this year, which featured a flawless fusion of Korean and Filipino creativity, was not only an occasion for celebration but also a monument to the extraordinary abilities and accomplishments in the fields of TV, cinema, and music.

SEVENTEEN's comeback album FML earned the 2023 Asia Artist Awards Grand Prize winner for the Album of the Year category. In addition, the 2023 Asia Artist Award Grand Prize for Singer of the Year was given to NewJeans, while the girl group also won the AAA Song of the Year for their song Ditto.

Among all the winners, the 2023 AAA Grand Prize for the category of Actor of the Year and the Best Popularity Award were presented to Lee Jun-ho. Furthermore, the 2023 AAA Asia Celebrity Awards were presented to NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, Jang Won-young, Kim Seon-ho, and Kentaro Sakaguchi.

The award ceremony witnessed a long list of winners who took home the coveted trophy on December 14, 2023, much to fans' delight and pride.