Where to stream Asia Artist Awards 2023 online? Complete lineup & all you need to know

On December 14, 2023, the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) will bring its star-studded roster of presenters, renowned artists, and esteemed guests to the Philippines for the first time in its history. The 2023 Asia Artist Awards will see soloist Kang Daniel, IVE's Jang Won-young, and ZEROBASEONE's Sung Han-Bin as the hosts for the awards ceremony.

The Asia Artist Awards (AAA) was founded in 2016 to recognize South Korean artists for their exceptional accomplishments and global contributions to the Asian entertainment landscape. In addition, the Asia Artist Awards, also referred to as "Asia's Oscars and Grammy Awards," honor Asian performers for their exceptional contributions to local music, cinema, and television.

The gala event is presented by the South Korean news organization, Star News.

Lineup and other details about the Asia Artist Awards 2023

This Thursday, December 14, the 2023 Asia Artist Awards program will dazzle the Filipino audience at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the largest indoor arena in the world. Three outstanding K-pop stars will host the eighth edition of this ceremony.

Several deserving prominent figures from the Philippines, Japan, and China will also be attending the event, even though the presentation primarily highlights South Korean stars and their achievements over the years.

The venue will also be the scene of solo performances by Kang Daniel, Jaechan, Lee Youngji, Kwon Eunbi, ASH ISLAND, DinDin, Kim Jaejoong, Paul Blanco, and Lim Youngwoong. In addition, Chinese singer Yao Chen, Japanese female group, HORI7ON, South Korean-based Filipino group, Filipino bands SB19 and BEN&BEN, and EXO's Suho.

Meanwhile, the K-pop acts headlining the much-awaited award ceremony on December 14, 2023, include the Billboard chart inductee rookie girl group NewJeans along with other K-pop bands such as NMIXX, LE SERRAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, and ZEROBASEONE (without Ricky).

In addition, the 2023 MTV Video Music Award winner octet, Stray Kids, who recently sold over 500,000 album copies of their latest comeback release 5-Star, will also be in attendance. The roster also has performances from THE BOYZ, ITZY, &TEAM, LAPILLUS, STAYC, Kep1er, TEMPEST, ONEUS, and KINGDOM.

The 2023 Mnet Asia Music Award "Daesang" winning group SEVENTEEN - BSS will also perform at this year's AAA on December 14. Along with AKMU, ATBO, LUN8, DREAMCATCHER, and KARD are among the K-pop acts who will be attending the event. Furthermore, the Japanese girl group Sakurazaka46 will also grace the stage at the ceremony.

The program, which could last up to six hours and thirty minutes, will feature almost a hundred songs performed by diverse musicians. BSS of SEVENTEEN will perform with Lee Youngji to their joint song, Fighting, as they take the stage for several presentations during this annual spectacular.

A unique cooperation special stage will include the Filipino band SB19 and the K-pop international group &TEAM. Kim Jae-joong, a former member of JYJ and TVXQ, will perform with his band to commemorate 20 years as a musician.

The Asia Artist Awards have been hosted in Vietnam and Japan previously, however, this is the first time they are being held in the Philippines. Actors from Korea such as Sim Seon-ho, Kim Sejong, Ahn Hyo-Seop, Kim Seon-Ho, Cha Joo-Yung, and others are part of the galaxy-studded 2023 Asia Artist Awards roster, which has been organized by PULP Live World and Star News Korea.

In addition, popular Korean actors such as Lee Dong-hwi, Lee Joon-hyuk, Lee Eun-saem, Lee Junho, Jung Sung-il, Kim Young-dae, Moon Sang-min, Yoo Seon-ho, Ahn Dong-goo, and Kim Ji-hoon are among the Korean stars attending the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

On top of that, Melai Cantiveros-Francisco, Daniel Padilla, Kathryn Bernardo, and SB19, as well as other Filipino artists, are also expected to be present this year.

More about where fans can stream the Asia Artist Awards 2023

The red carpet of the 8th edition of the esteemed Asia Artist Awards will begin at 12:30 pm, as per Philippine Standard Time and go on till 2:30 pm on December 14, 2023. The awards ceremony will start at 3:30 pm and conclude at 9:30 pm.

The ceremony will be live-streamed from the Philippine Arena via LazLive on the Lazada app. Lazada is the 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) official livestream partner in the Philippines.

The 2023 Asia Artist Awards Red Carpet event will take place at 1:30 pm KST on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The major event ceremony will begin at 4 pm KST afterwards. Weverse worldwide (with the exception of from Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines), Hulu in Japan, and Lazada Philippines in the Philippines will all stream the show live.

Actor of the Year, Performance of the Year, Stage of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Singer of the Year are among the grand prize categories that will be presented on the evening of December 14 at the AAA.