From Stray Kids to Kim Seon-ho: A complete list of winners, highlight moments, & more at Asia Artist Awards 2023

On December 14, 2023, the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was held at the Philippines Arena in Bulacan. It was broadcast live through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

The Asia Artist Awards is held annually and presented by the Star News. The award ceremony honors the artists who have contributed significantly to Asian Entertainment for the year.

Expand Tweet

Many well-known and talented artists bagged awards at the Asia Artist Awards 2023, including Stray Kids, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Jun-ho, NewJeans, and many other celebrities.

List of winners for Asia Artist Awards 2023

Expand Tweet

The 8th edition of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was hosted by many prominent personalities, including Kang Daniel, Jang Won-young, and Sung Han-bin. The event was broadcast live through Weverse in South Korea, Hulu in Japan, and Lazada in the Philippines.

Check out the list of winners for the Asia Artist Awards 2023:

Expand Tweet

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Actor of the Year: Lee Jun-ho Singer of the Year: NewJeans Album of the Year: Seventeen – FML Song of the Year: NewJeans – "Ditto" Stage of the Year: Stray Kids Performance of the Year: BSS Fandom of the Year: Lim Young-woong (Hero Generation)

Best Artist Award

Television

Kentaro Sakaguchi Kim Ji-hoon Kim Seon-ho

Music

AKMU Itzy IVE Le Sserafim SB19 The Boyz

Asia Celebrity

Television

Kentaro Sakaguchi Kim Seon-ho

Music

Jang Won-young Le Sserafim NewJeans

Fabulous Award

Television

Daniel Padilla Kathryn Bernardo

Music

Lim Young-woong NewJeans Stray Kids

Popularity Award

Television /Film

Lee Jun-ho Kim Se-jeong

Music

Lim Young-woong Sakurazaka46

Rookie of the Year

Television / Film

Lee Eun-saem Moon Sang-min

Music

ZEROBASEONE

Best Icon Award

Television / Film

Cha Joo-young

Music

Kep1er Nmixx Tempest

Focus Award

Television / Film

Younghoon Ahn Dong-goo

Music

Hori7on Lun8

New Wave Award

Television / Film

Park Jae-chan

Music

Ash Island Kingdom Yao Chen

Best Emotive Award

Television / Film

Suho

Music

&Team BoyNextDoor Oneus

Best Choice Award

Television / Film

Kang Daniel

Music

&Team Ben&Ben BoyNextDoor DinDin Dreamcatcher Kim Jae-joong Lee Young-ji Lim Young-woong Nmixx NewJeans

Hot Trend Award

Television / Film

Ahn Hyo-seop Lee Jun-ho

Music

Lim Young-woong NewJeans SB19

Potential Award

Television / Film

Yoo Seon-ho

Music

ATBO Lapillus Paul Blanco

Best Acting Performance Award

Kim Young-dae Lee Jun-young Moon Ga-young Suho

Best Actor Award

Ahn Hyo-seop Kim Se-jeong Lee Dong-hwi Lee Joon-hyuk Melai Cantiveros

Best Musician Award

Kard Kwon Eun-bi Sakurazaka46 STAYC Zerobaseone

Best Producer Award

Seo Hyun-joo

Best Creator Award

3RACHA

Best Performance Awards

LE SEERAFIM

Scene Stealer Award

Jung Sung-il

Top of K-pop Record Award

Kim Jae-joong

Highlight moments

Expand Tweet

The star-studded Asia Artist Awards 2022 had major highlights. Melai won viewers' and artists' hearts with her memorable speech. There were electrifying performances by K-pop groups, including HORI7ON, Stray Kids, KARD, and many others.

Ryan Bang's commentary, 3RACHA's reference to 3HO's K-actor, and other events lit up the award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

Asia Artist Awards 2023 will remain one of the memorable award shows for K-drama and K-pop fans. It was also the first time it was held in the Philippines.