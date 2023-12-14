From Stray Kids to Kim Seon-ho: A complete list of winners, highlight moments, & more at Asia Artist Awards 2023

On December 14, 2023, the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was held at the Philippines Arena in Bulacan. It was broadcast live through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.
The Asia Artist Awards is held annually and presented by the Star News. The award ceremony honors the artists who have contributed significantly to Asian Entertainment for the year.
Many well-known and talented artists bagged awards at the Asia Artist Awards 2023, including Stray Kids, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Jun-ho, NewJeans, and many other celebrities.
List of winners for Asia Artist Awards 2023
The 8th edition of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was hosted by many prominent personalities, including Kang Daniel, Jang Won-young, and Sung Han-bin. The event was broadcast live through Weverse in South Korea, Hulu in Japan, and Lazada in the Philippines.
Check out the list of winners for the Asia Artist Awards 2023:
Grand Prize (Daesang)
- Actor of the Year: Lee Jun-ho
- Singer of the Year: NewJeans
- Album of the Year: Seventeen – FML
- Song of the Year: NewJeans – "Ditto"
- Stage of the Year: Stray Kids
- Performance of the Year: BSS
- Fandom of the Year: Lim Young-woong (Hero Generation)
Best Artist Award
Television
- Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Kim Ji-hoon
- Kim Seon-ho
Music
- AKMU
- Itzy
- IVE
- Le Sserafim
- SB19
- The Boyz
Asia Celebrity
Television
- Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Kim Seon-ho
Music
- Jang Won-young
- Le Sserafim
- NewJeans
Fabulous Award
Television
- Daniel Padilla
- Kathryn Bernardo
Music
- Lim Young-woong
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
Popularity Award
Television /Film
- Lee Jun-ho
- Kim Se-jeong
Music
- Lim Young-woong
- Sakurazaka46
Rookie of the Year
Television / Film
- Lee Eun-saem
- Moon Sang-min
Music
ZEROBASEONE
Best Icon Award
Television / Film
Cha Joo-young
Music
- Kep1er
- Nmixx
- Tempest
Focus Award
Television / Film
- Younghoon
- Ahn Dong-goo
Music
- Hori7on
- Lun8
New Wave Award
Television / Film
Park Jae-chan
Music
- Ash Island
- Kingdom
- Yao Chen
Best Emotive Award
Television / Film
Suho
Music
- &Team
- BoyNextDoor
- Oneus
Best Choice Award
Television / Film
Kang Daniel
Music
- &Team
- Ben&Ben
- BoyNextDoor
- DinDin
- Dreamcatcher
- Kim Jae-joong
- Lee Young-ji
- Lim Young-woong
- Nmixx
- NewJeans
Hot Trend Award
Television / Film
- Ahn Hyo-seop
- Lee Jun-ho
Music
- Lim Young-woong
- NewJeans
- SB19
Potential Award
Television / Film
Yoo Seon-ho
Music
- ATBO
- Lapillus
- Paul Blanco
Best Acting Performance Award
- Kim Young-dae
- Lee Jun-young
- Moon Ga-young
- Suho
Best Actor Award
- Ahn Hyo-seop
- Kim Se-jeong
- Lee Dong-hwi
- Lee Joon-hyuk
- Melai Cantiveros
Best Musician Award
- Kard
- Kwon Eun-bi
- Sakurazaka46
- STAYC
- Zerobaseone
Best Producer Award
- Seo Hyun-joo
Best Creator Award
- 3RACHA
Best Performance Awards
- LE SEERAFIM
Scene Stealer Award
- Jung Sung-il
Top of K-pop Record Award
- Kim Jae-joong
Highlight moments
The star-studded Asia Artist Awards 2022 had major highlights. Melai won viewers' and artists' hearts with her memorable speech. There were electrifying performances by K-pop groups, including HORI7ON, Stray Kids, KARD, and many others.
Ryan Bang's commentary, 3RACHA's reference to 3HO's K-actor, and other events lit up the award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.
Asia Artist Awards 2023 will remain one of the memorable award shows for K-drama and K-pop fans. It was also the first time it was held in the Philippines.