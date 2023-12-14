SK POP
  • From Stray Kids to Kim Seon-ho: A complete list of winners, highlight moments, & more at Asia Artist Awards 2023

By Kirti Tiwari
Modified Dec 14, 2023 16:58 GMT
Featuring Kim Seon-ho and Stray Kids (Image via seonhojoy/X &amp; thejypnews/X)
Featuring Kim Seon-ho and Stray Kids (Image via seonhojoy/X & thejypnews/X)

On December 14, 2023, the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was held at the Philippines Arena in Bulacan. It was broadcast live through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

The Asia Artist Awards is held annually and presented by the Star News. The award ceremony honors the artists who have contributed significantly to Asian Entertainment for the year.

Many well-known and talented artists bagged awards at the Asia Artist Awards 2023, including Stray Kids, Kim Seon-ho, Lee Jun-ho, NewJeans, and many other celebrities.

List of winners for Asia Artist Awards 2023

The 8th edition of the Asia Artist Awards 2023 was hosted by many prominent personalities, including Kang Daniel, Jang Won-young, and Sung Han-bin. The event was broadcast live through Weverse in South Korea, Hulu in Japan, and Lazada in the Philippines.

Check out the list of winners for the Asia Artist Awards 2023:

Grand Prize (Daesang)

  1. Actor of the Year: Lee Jun-ho
  2. Singer of the Year: NewJeans
  3. Album of the Year: Seventeen – FML
  4. Song of the Year: NewJeans – "Ditto"
  5. Stage of the Year: Stray Kids
  6. Performance of the Year: BSS
  7. Fandom of the Year: Lim Young-woong (Hero Generation)

Best Artist Award

Television

  1. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  2. Kim Ji-hoon
  3. Kim Seon-ho

Music

  1. AKMU
  2. Itzy
  3. IVE
  4. Le Sserafim
  5. SB19
  6. The Boyz

Asia Celebrity

Television

  1. Kentaro Sakaguchi
  2. Kim Seon-ho

Music

  1. Jang Won-young
  2. Le Sserafim
  3. NewJeans

Fabulous Award

Television

  1. Daniel Padilla
  2. Kathryn Bernardo

Music

  1. Lim Young-woong
  2. NewJeans
  3. Stray Kids

Popularity Award

Television /Film

  1. Lee Jun-ho
  2. Kim Se-jeong

Music

  1. Lim Young-woong
  2. Sakurazaka46

Rookie of the Year

Television / Film

  1. Lee Eun-saem
  2. Moon Sang-min

Music

ZEROBASEONE

Best Icon Award

Television / Film

Cha Joo-young

Music

  1. Kep1er
  2. Nmixx
  3. Tempest

Focus Award

Television / Film

  1. Younghoon
  2. Ahn Dong-goo

Music

  1. Hori7on
  2. Lun8

New Wave Award

Television / Film

Park Jae-chan

Music

  1. Ash Island
  2. Kingdom
  3. Yao Chen

Best Emotive Award

Television / Film

Suho

Music

  1. &Team
  2. BoyNextDoor
  3. Oneus

Best Choice Award

Television / Film

Kang Daniel

Music

  1. &Team
  2. Ben&Ben
  3. BoyNextDoor
  4. DinDin
  5. Dreamcatcher
  6. Kim Jae-joong
  7. Lee Young-ji
  8. Lim Young-woong
  9. Nmixx
  10. NewJeans

Hot Trend Award

Television / Film

  1. Ahn Hyo-seop
  2. Lee Jun-ho

Music

  1. Lim Young-woong
  2. NewJeans
  3. SB19

Potential Award

Television / Film

Yoo Seon-ho

Music

  1. ATBO
  2. Lapillus
  3. Paul Blanco

Best Acting Performance Award

  1. Kim Young-dae
  2. Lee Jun-young
  3. Moon Ga-young
  4. Suho

Best Actor Award

  1. Ahn Hyo-seop
  2. Kim Se-jeong
  3. Lee Dong-hwi
  4. Lee Joon-hyuk
  5. Melai Cantiveros

Best Musician Award

  1. Kard
  2. Kwon Eun-bi
  3. Sakurazaka46
  4. STAYC
  5. Zerobaseone

Best Producer Award

  1. Seo Hyun-joo

Best Creator Award

  1. 3RACHA

Best Performance Awards

  1. LE SEERAFIM

Scene Stealer Award

  1. Jung Sung-il

Top of K-pop Record Award

  1. Kim Jae-joong

Highlight moments

The star-studded Asia Artist Awards 2022 had major highlights. Melai won viewers' and artists' hearts with her memorable speech. There were electrifying performances by K-pop groups, including HORI7ON, Stray Kids, KARD, and many others.

Ryan Bang's commentary, 3RACHA's reference to 3HO's K-actor, and other events lit up the award at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

Asia Artist Awards 2023 will remain one of the memorable award shows for K-drama and K-pop fans. It was also the first time it was held in the Philippines.

Edited by Ivanna Lalsangzuali
