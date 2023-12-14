"Our gentleman": Stray Kids' Felix goes viral for his thoughtful gesture towards LE SSERAFIM at the 2023 Asia Artists Awards

On December 14, Stray Kids's Felix melted the internet with his thoughtful gesture at the 2023 Asia Artists Awards at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. The award was broadcast live through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

The Asia Artists Awards started in 2016, is known for honoring talented artists and personalities who have accomplished and made significant contributions to Asian Entertainment. It is presented by the South Korean media outlet Star News.

As Stray Kids and LE SSERAFIM attended the award ceremony, the girl group members were searching for a chair and felt lost. Felix soon noticed and gave one of the members a chair, and the clip went viral on social media.

Fans started calling Felix a gentleman for his thoughtful gestures.

"He's such a kind soul": Fans in awe with Felix's gestures at the AAA 2023

Felix opted for a minimalist yet classy look in an all-black ensemble at the Aisa Artists Awards 2023. He wore a black blazer with golden buttons embroidered over it and a shirt underneath, complementing his look with blonde hair and some accessories.

As the Stray Kids members sat at their assigned table at the awards, Felix noticed LE SSERAFIM members did not have enough chairs and were searching for them. The Deep End singer subsequently took an empty chair from the group's table and offered it to one of the girl group members who later could sit.

The thoughtful gesture of the Deep End singer soon went viral on social media, where fans couldn't get enough of it. They stated that the idol has a pure soul and knows how to aid people in need. They also noted how he stands out as a gentleman by offering the chair to the members without having any second thoughts.

Check out how fans are reacting as the Stray Kids member goes viral for his thoughtful gesture towards LE SSERAFIM at the 2023 Asia Artists Awards:

Stray Kids also won the AAA Fabulous Award at the 2023 Asia Artists Awards, and the Deep End singer also went viral for his acceptance speech at the award ceremony. Fans could not stop swooning over his English accent and how he spoke English fluently.

The Deep End singer stated that performing at the AAA 2023 in the Philippines was a pleasure, and they wanted to show a different and better version of the group to fans. Fans at the event could not stop cheering and screaming for the idol.

Stray Kids recently released their album Rock-Star, which has received much love from fans worldwide.