On December 14, 2023, Ryan Bang dazzled at the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2023 in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, broadcast live worldwide through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. It marked the first time in AAA's history that the award ceremony was held in the Philippines, home to a large fanbase of the Korean Entertainment industry.

Founded in 2016, the Asia Artist Awards is renowned for honoring artists' significant contributions and achievements in Asian entertainment. The event is presented by the South Korean media outlet Star News.

As Ryan Bang hosted the red carpet ceremony, fans observed that he spoke different languages and welcomed esteemed guests in a highly creative manner. This prompted fans to tweet that he knows everything, with one fan saying:

Expand Tweet

Fans can't get enough of Ryan Bang speaking different languages while welcoming artists at the AAA 2023 red carpet

Ryan Bang, also known as Bang Hyun-sung, is a Philippine television personality of South Korean origin. Throughout his career, he has been a host, comedian, actor, and singer. He currently resides in the Philippines, and hence, he hosted the red carpet of the Asia Artists Awards 2023.

As the red carpet of the Asia Artists Awards 2023 started, fans observed how humorously and respectfully Ryan Bang welcomed celebrities, including Kim Seon-ho, Stray Kids, Kim Se-jeong, NewJeans, and others. He was spotted speaking many languages, including Japanese, English, Korean, and Tagalog, making every artist who comprehends one or the other languages feel at home.

Expand Tweet

Soon, clips from Weverse went viral on social media, where fans were astonished and made different memes. Some even said that the translators at the show must be having difficulty deciphering Ryan's words as he continued to switch between different languages to shower compliments over the idols or welcome them.

Check out how fans reacted to Ryan's impressive commentary at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 red carpet event:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many fans also complimented the host, saying he was doing a great job, continuing to make actors, artists, K-pop groups, and even fans comfortable at the event, showcasing his versatility as a host to comprehend everyone's preferences.

Fans can watch the Asia Artists Awards exclusively on the South Korean social media platform Weverse.