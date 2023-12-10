“JUSTICE FOR I.N." trends on X following shippers’ alleged hateful comments under Stray Kids singer’s social media posts and YouTube videos

On December 10, 2023, Stray Kids' fans started trending "Justice for I.N." on social media following hateful and mean comments on Yang Jeong-in's (I.N.) social media posts and Youtube videos following the release of his song Untitled.

The song Untitled is a collaborative track by I.N. and Hyunjin and was released as part of the Stray Kids unofficial discography in the SKZ-RECORD web series. It has been composed by Millionboy, Nickko Young, and Hyunjin. The lyrics have been credited to both I.N. and Hyunjin.

As the idol dropped his melancholic ballad music video, some shippers and solo stans started leaving hateful comments on I.N.'s social media handles. They stated that they did not like his vocals and that he should not have collaborated with the fellow group member.

Soon, in order to capture the attention of JYP Entertainment, fans started trending Justice for I.N.

"This is so heartbreaking": Fans are angry about the hatred towards Stray Kids' I.N.

As Stray Kids' I.N. dropped his melancholic yet beautiful Untitled track on December 4, 2023, fans showered the idol with praise for writing relatable and thoughtful lyrics.

However, some solo stans and shippers soon began leaving negative comments under his social media posts, suggesting that the song did not meet their standards. The shippers and solo stans expressed disappointment in I.N. collaborating with a fellow group member, claiming that Yang Jeong-in's voice was not good enough.

Some even went to say that other singers are better than him and that he should not release any songs in the future. Shippers and solo stans also expressed violent threats against JYP Entertainment for the collaboration, with some wishing for I.N. to leave the group and even sending death threats.

Soon, supporters and fans of I.N. started trending social media tags, including JUSTICE FOR I.N., RESPECT I.N., and JYP DO BETTER, trying to seek attention from JYP Entertainment to bring justice for the member. They believe the idol allegedly faced constant hatred from shippers and solo stans for releasing the song Untitled.

It should be noted that Yang Jeong-in actively monitors his social media posts and regularly checks comments. Fans stated that if the idol comes across such hateful and negative comments, he will feel hurt, and it will break his morale.

They are urging the agency to take immediate action against the haters to ensure the idol's mental well-being.

Stray Kids recently released their album ROCK-STAR, which has been receiving positive reviews from fans worldwide for their songs and the discography of the album.