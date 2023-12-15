"The economy is tough man": Fans hilariously react as the tables of NewJeans & ZEROBASEONE collapse during 2023 Asia Artist Awards

The Asia Artist Awards (AAAs) event occurred in the Philippines on December 14, 2023,. Attendees included several fan-favorite K-pop idols, such as ZEROBASEONE, NewJeans, and SEVENTEEN. ZEROBASEONE or ZB1 demonstrated their loyalty as fanboys during the SEVENTEEN subunit BSS' performance.

The table where the rookie boy group was seated abruptly gave way and fell to the floor while they were enjoying their industry senior's performance. In addition, ZB1 was not the only group that faced such a mishap during the award ceremony. NewJeans, the rookie group from HYBE, faced a similar crisis during the show, with their table crashing down.

Fans immediately tweeted snippets from the 2023 Asia Artist Awards and took a funny jab at the show, saying that "the economy is tough," which caused the tables to collapse.

Expand Tweet

Fans hilariously remarked, "This award show’s budget was built on hopes and dreams," as NewJeans & ZB1's tables collapsed at the Asia Artist Awards 2023

NewJeans, the rookie group from ADOR (operated under HYBE), took home several awards during the event, including Best Choice, Hot Trend, Fabulous, Song of the Year Daesang, and Singer of the Year.

NewJeans continually walked from the viewing tables to the stage throughout the evening, having won many trophies. With all of the motion, it seems inevitable that the table would eventually give way. The table remained sturdy until the five members of NewJeans got up to applaud, at which point the whole thing collapsed.

After a staff member quickly saved the shocked young female group from HYBE, they looked about for assistance. As a result, K-pop fans took to social media to voice their views on the hilarious incident and turned it into a meme-fest with remarks such as "this award show's budget was built on hopes and dreams."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The enormous Philippine Arena in Bulacan hosted the extraordinary 2023 Asia Artist Awards (AAA), where the formidable K-pop group SEVENTEEN won several awards, including Album of the Year Daesang for the entire group and Performance of the Year for their sub-unit BSS.

The rising star Lim Young Woong was recognized with the brand-new Daesang for Fandom of the Year, while the up-and-rising K-pop group Stray Kids rocked the stage and won the Daesang for Stage of the Year at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards.

Expand Tweet

In addition, deserving winners were crowned at the presentation, which celebrated excellence in acting and music and featured several noteworthy Daesangs (Grand Prizes) and honors. Actor of the Year Daesang, which is highly desired, was won by 2PM's Lee Junho, who rose to become the two-time victor. Filipino actress Melai Cantiveros also earned a win for the Best Actor Award.

Solo performances by Paul Blanco, DinDin, Kim Jaejoong, Kang Daniel, Jaechan, Lee Youngji, Kwon Eunbi, ASH ISLAND, and Lim Youngwoong took place at the location. Chinese singer Yao Chen, Japanese girl group HORI7ON, South Korean-based Filipino group SB19 and BEN&BEN, and EXO's Suho graced the stage with dazzling performances.

By honoring significant efforts and accomplishments achieved by South Korean artists in Asian television, cinema, and music throughout the previous year, the 2023 Asia Artist Awards chose its winners.

Winners are chosen using information collected from fans worldwide in Europe, South America, Argentina, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. PULP and South Korean media company Star News presented the show.