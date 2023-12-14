"WE GETTING IT": Fans go wild over SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and Hoshi’s reactions to DK’s BSS comeback announcement at AAA 2023

On Thursday, December 14, SEVENTEEN's BSS, consisting of Seungkwan, Hoshi, and DK, received a daesang at the Asia Artist Awards 2023, after bagging the award for Performance of the Year. As the members went onto the stage to receive the trophy, each of them took turns to roll out their acceptance speeches.

When it was DK's turn, the idol began by thanking his fans and his fellow SEVENTEEN members. He then stated that SEVENTEEN's BSS would be making another comeback in 2024, which surprised both Seungkwan and Hoshi, clearly showcasing that this wasn't a planned spoiler. However, Seungkwan soon took over the mic and stated that the comeback news was just a joke and nothing to be taken seriously.

Regardless, following the incident, fans have been pondering whether or not to believe DK, while also hilariously reacting to Seungkwan and Hoshi's reactions.

Fans go gaga as SEVENTEEN's DK seems to spoil BSS' comeback announcement at the AAA 2023

On December 14, the much-awaited year-end award ceremony, Asia Artist Awards 2023, was rolled out at the Philippines Arena, with a wide variety of artists in attendance, such as Lee Youngji, Stray Kids, STAYC, SEVENTEEN's BSS, and more. As the show continued to announce the winners of its several categories, the award for Performance of the Year went to SEVENTEEN's sub-unit.

While the sub-unit released a single called Just Do It in 2018, they weren't spotted making music as a unit again until 2023. In February this year, Pledis Entertainment made an exciting announcement that the unit will be rolling out its first single album, SECOND WIND, consisting of three songs—Lunch, Fighting (feat. Lee Youngji), and 7PM (feat. Peder Elias).

The title track of the album was naturally a great hit and excited many of its listeners with its enthusiastic melody and choreography. Moreover, SEVENTEEN, known for its remarkable performance skills, undoubtedly executed the same in the BSS sub-unit, which culminated into its grand win of Performance of the Year at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

While fans were excited to listen to their acceptance speech that came after bagging an honorable award, what they didn't see coming was DK's spoiler for BSS' upcoming comeback. During DK's speech, the idol shared,

"BSS is making a comeback next year!!! if we make a comeback, please give us lots of love! I’ll pass it to Seungkwan ~"

Upon hearing this, both Seungkwan and Hoshi were shocked and froze in their positions. However, when the mic was eventually passed onto Seungkwan, he tried to do some damage control by stating that the comeback announcement was just a joke.

"Actually, about the comeback, he just threw it here like that (as a joke). We won a daesang so we would be thankful if we’d have a comeback."

The three members then tried to laugh off the situation and slowly exited the stage. However, the incident left many fans wild as they debated whether the comeback announcement was true or not.

Given the genuinely shocked reactions of Seungkwan and Hoshi at DK's announcement, fans believe that they might actually come back next year and have decided to patiently await official announcements.