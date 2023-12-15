Fans go gaga as SEVENTEEN’s BSS Dokyeom, Hoshi and Seungkwan grace the red carpet at Asia Artist Awards 2023: "THEY LOOK AMAZING" 

Asia Artist Awards 2023 turned into a spectacle of glamour and excitement as SEVENTEEN's BSS members - Dokyeom, Hoshi, and Seungkwan - took center stage, leaving fans in awe with their impeccable style and charismatic presence.

SEVENTEEN's BSS members, Dokyeom, Hoshi, and Seungkwan, graced the Asia Artist Awards 2023 with an air of crisp elegance. The trio donned impeccably tailored suits that exuded sophistication, accentuating their styles.

Complementing their polished ensembles, the members sported trendy wet-styled hair. The BSS members effortlessly blended classic charm with contemporary flair, making a memorable and stylish statement at the Asia Artist Awards 2023.

"Ohhh they're glowing": Fans swoon over the visuals of SEVENTEEN’s BSS Dokyeom, Hoshi and Seungkwan's Asia Artist Awards 2023 red carpet look

Fans couldn't contain their excitement as SEVENTEEN's BSS members —Dokyeom, Hoshi, and Seungkwan — graced the Asia Artist Awards 2023 red carpet.

Each member, from Dokyeom's classic style to Hoshi's playful charm and Seungkwan's timeless appeal, radiated a glow that left fans enchanted. Beyond their musical talents, BSS won hearts with their striking presence both on and off the stage.

Dokyeom, known for his charming vocals, made a fashion statement in a navy blue buttoned-up suit. Paired with a crisp white shirt adorned with a delicate flower brooch and a stylish maroon tie, Dokyeom exuded a perfect blend of sophistication and charisma.

Hoshi, the performance powerhouse of the group, showcased his unique style in a diamond-checkered dark brown suit. Adding a touch of playfulness to his ensemble, Hoshi opted for a cute western bow tie in light blue, complementing a peach shirt that added an elegant and vibrant touch to his overall look. Hoshi's fashion-forward approach resonated well with fans, proving that he is not only a dance maestro but also a style icon.

Seungkwan, recognized for his powerful vocals and infectious energy, donned a navy blue suit that exuded timeless charm. His light blue shirt provided a refreshing contrast, while the yellow checkered Victorian-style bow tie added a playful and eye-catching element to his ensemble. Seungkwan's fashion choices effortlessly blended tradition with contemporary flair.

Sporting a dewy and hydrating base, the members showcased a glowy complexion that accentuated their natural beauty at the Asia Artist Awards 2023. A hydrating lip balm was used to add a touch of shine to their lips, completing the polished and glamorous look. Dokyeom, Hoshi, and Seungkwan embraced a trendy and modern aesthetic with a messy and wet hair look achieved through the use of styling gel.

Fans enthusiastically declared their sentiments on social media platforms who couldn't get enough of the group's stunning fashion choices. SEVENTEEN's BSS members once again proved their versatility, not only as talented musicians but also as fashion icons who know how to make a lasting impression on the grand stage of the Asia Artist Awards.

SEVENTEEN's BSS unit undeniably stole the spotlight at the Asia Artist Awards 2023 with a red carpet appearance that left an indelible mark on fans and spectators alike. Dokyeom, Hoshi, and Seungkwan not only showcased their musical prowess but also demonstrated a keen sense of style and charisma that resonated far beyond the stage.