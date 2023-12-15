Where to stream the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival online? Special stages, line-up, and all you need to know

The 2023 Music Bank Global Festival is scheduled to be held on December 15, 2023, in Seoul's KBS Hall. The roster for the music festival was recently announced and is expected to predominate the annual South Korean year-end event.

The music programme was once widely known as the KBS Song Festival. The festival is expected to be without the pressure associated with rivalry or the need to earn prizes, in contrast to many other annual shows in South Korea.

The pre-recorded first set of performances was presented at the Japanese location on December 9, 2023, and the upcoming event will be held in South Korea. This article will look at everything about the festival, the artists set to take over the stage as well as the live webcast.

Where to stream the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival?

Both the live Music Bank Global Festival in South Korea and the pre-recorded spectacle from Japan will be presented on December 15, 2023, at 8:30 pm KST. It will feature 38 popular K-pop artists and bands. Viewers who aren't in South Korea can tune into the live broadcast of the Music Bank Global Festival on KBS' YouTube channels. Meanwhile, those in South Korea can view it on KBS2.

The first of the two sections of the final celebrations will be a live webcast, and as mentioned earlier, will be held on December 15, 2023. Later in the day, the subsequent portion, the pre-recorded segment from Japan, will start running. South Korean idol-turned-actor Rowoon and IVE's Wonyoung will present the first half of the Music Bank Global Festival, in Korea on December 15, 2023.

According to All K-pop, South Korean actress Go Min Si and rapper Lee Young Ji will host the pre-recorded Music Bank Global Festival from Japan. This will be the second part of the celebrations.

The showcase held its 12th edition in 2022, but for its 13th edition, the KBS programme has undergone a full rebranding. The annual KBS programme has changed this year, abandoning its custom and transforming it into a two-part musical extravaganza.

The pre-recorded section of the 2023 Music Bank Global Festival was held at the Belluna Dome in Japan on December 9, 2023. Meanwhile, the December 15, 2023, presentation will be held at the KBS Hall in South Korea.

2023 Music Bank Global Festival Special Stages and lineup

The performers headlining the show include names like aespa, CRAVITY, fromis_9, (G)I-DLE, FANTASY BOYS, Sunmi, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Hwasa of MAMAMOO, ONEUS, IVE, H1-KEY, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, xikers, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, and Xdinary Heroes will also be headlining the event.

Among the artists that performed at the pre-recorded session were Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, NewJeans, NMIXX, NiziU, Kep1er, JY Park, Kang Daniel, &TEAM, SHINee, P1Harmony, Lee Youngji, Golden Girls, and BOYNEXTDOOR.

Other artists set to dazzle the audience with their performances are DAY6’s Young K, ENHYPEN, FANTASY BOYS, LE SSERAFIM, MeloMance, Park Jinyoung, STAYC, Xdinary Heroes, and more.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) will showcase a special stage performance of the group members Soobin and Beomgyu. K-pop groups such as aespa, Kep1er, and &team will hold a pre-recording for their special stage at KBS Music Bank Global Festival 2023.

Also scheduled to reconvene for a special stage at the year-end performance are TXT's Soobin and Arin of OH MY GIRL, the previous presenters of Music Bank. In 2020, they were working together on a special stage version of the song Dolphin for the KBS World Music Programme that aired every Friday. At the time, the performance of the song went viral.

From July 2020 until October 2021, Arin and Soobin held the position of 36th MCs for Music Bank for almost a year and three months. In the role of Music Bank emcees, Arin and Soobin performed a duet to showcase their rapport.

K-pop band OH MY GIRL member Arin's youthful performance and TXT's frontman Soobin's distinct and energizing tone combined to produce a visually striking and instantly memorable blend of tone and images. The Dolphin special performance continues to enjoy high popularity, with 34.7 million views on YouTube.

Karina and Winter from the K-pop group aespa along with Wonbin and Shotaro from the rookie K-pop boy group RIIZE will be performing on a collaborative stage. The 2023 KBS Music Bank Global Festival will include a collaborative stage with NMIXX Kyujin and ENHYPEN Nishimura Riki, who is known by his stage name Niki.

For the uninitiated, a one-time performance by several performers is called a special stage. In general, they take place during Christmas, Korean holidays, the end of the year, or the music program's anniversaries.

Fans from all across the world are thrilled to stream and experience the much-awaited year-end Music Bank Global Festival on December 15, 2023.