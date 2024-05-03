Amy Schumer health update: Comedian says she is "feeling better" after being diagnosed with Cushing syndrome months back

Trainwreck fame Amy Schumer left everyone in awe of her impactful speech at Variety's 2024 Power of Women luncheon in New York, where she also gave an update on her health condition to her fans via ET.

While the actress announced her diagnosis in an interview with News Not Noise, she recently gave her fans an update on the Variety event's red carpet stating:

"I'm feeling better. I still have this Cushing syndrome, but you just have to wait for the steroids to work through your system. I feel a lot better. They're not all the way through, but I feel a lot stronger and proud to be here."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Cushing syndrome is the result of too much cortisol in the body. As per the Cleveland Clinic website, 70% of women and 30% of men suffer from Cushing syndrome.

Amy Schumer updates fans on Cushing syndrome diagnosis: Details explored

Amy Schumer revealed her Cushing syndrome diagnosis after a lot of online buzz surrounding the change in her appearance with people stating that her face looked puffier than normal. In her interview with News Not Noise, she stated that she felt reborn and explained the particulars of the syndrome.

"There are a few types of Cushing. Some that can be fatal, require brain surgery or removal of adrenal glands."

She continued:

"I have the kind of Cushing that will just work itself out and I'm healthy was the greatest news imaginable."

Amy Schumer also shared that she was undergoing extensive medical testing while doing press interviews for her Hulu series Life & Beth season 2.

The I Feel Pretty actress stated that she was in MRI machines for up to four hours at a stretch, having her veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn. She kept thinking that she might not be around to see her son Gene grow up.

At the Variety event's red carpet, Schumer replied to the interviewer's question regarding how is it for her son to see his mom being a strong woman, stating:

"I think he sees his mom working and happy and living in a way she's proud of, and I think that’s gonna be good for him," she explained.

Even when she appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, she mentioned the condition wasn’t a serious threat to her health. Additionally, in an Instagram post about the new season of her show Life & Beth, Amy Schumer addressed the comments about her puffy appearance and mentioned:

"I've enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years. And you're right, it is puffier than normal right now."

In the Instagram post, Schumer stated that she has an auto-immune disease called endometriosis, and also shared that despite some medical and hormonal things going on in her world, she is okay. Expressing disappointment on how her face is the headline despite having written and directed a show, Amy Schumer stated:

"But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this TV show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little."

Apart from her health update, Amy Schumer's speech at the Variety 2024 Power of Women luncheon grabbed a lot of attention, especially her mention of gun violence and sexual harassment. Additionally, the actress also received the Variety Power of Women award at the event.