Amy Schumer's crushing syndrome: What is it?

Amy Schumer's health has been a part of online chatter for a couple of years now. Cushing's syndrome is caused by an excess of a hormone named cortisol in the body. It can be severe if not treated.

The condition is unusual. People often get affected if they've been taking steroid medications, especially pills, for a long duration. Actor-comedian Amy Schumer revealed she had Cushing's disease.

She faced harsh online remarks because her face looked puffier than usual on The Tonight Show recently. Her reaction to the cruel comments was to get medical help. She then told others to show a bit more kindness. You never really know what someone else is going through.

Amy Schumer crushing syndrome

Cushing syndrome isn't very common. It's where the body makes too much cortisol, a stress hormone, over a long period.

Cortisol helps our body handle stress, in addition to other important physical activities such as inflammation reduction, blood sugar regulation, blood pressure regulation, and the proper functioning of the circulatory system.

Symptoms include weight gain on the face and backside, stretch marks (particularly on the abdomen, hips, breasts, arms, and thighs), easily damaged skin, acne, poor skin healing, and a "fatty hump between the shoulders."

Men with Cushing's syndrome may have decreased libido drive, difficulty conducting sexual activity, and impaired fertility.

Other typical symptoms for men and women include fatigue, muscle weakness, headaches, sickness, bone loss, elevated blood pressure, and skin discoloration.

Despite her reputation for attracting criticism and controversy, comedian Amy Schumer has always been honest about her health struggles. Schumer announced in an interview on Friday that the actress had been diagnosed with the hormonal illness crushing syndrome after a barrage of online criticism over her appearance.

"While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up,” the 42-year-old actress said.

“So finding out I have the kind of cushing that will just work itself out and that I’m healthy was the greatest news imaginable. It has been a crazy couple weeks for me and my family,” she continued.

On February 15, the "Life & Beth" star shared on Instagram how she had been identified as having endometriosis, a condition that causes painful tissue growth outside the uterus. Schumer revealed in September 2021 that she underwent endometriosis-related operations to eliminate her appendix and uterus.

Anyone can be emotionally devastated by social media harassment and body shaming. Celebrities, like everyone else, deserve space and respect for their natural bodily changes.