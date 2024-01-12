Hormonal acne diet: Foods to try to get that clear skin

A healthy hormonal acne diet can help you get that desired glass skin. Pimples, a common skin issue, not only trouble teenagers but also adults. The link between pimples and food remains disputed. However, it is considered a beneficial means of helping your skin.

Various reasons, such as heredity and hormones, might cause pimples. Still, diet can also influence it. Some studies found that certain foods could lead to pimples, while others actually helped counter the breakouts.

Pimples usually exist on body parts with oil glands. Hormones can impact these glands, and you may spot pimples on the face, back, chest, or neck.

Hormonal acne diet

1) Cucumber

Cucumbers are high in vitamins A, C, E, and amino acids. All of these nutrients aid in the fight against acne development. Cucumbers are great because you can eat them without worrying about portion control. So include them in your lunch or as a pre-dinner nibble to help your skin naturally clear out.

Best hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by angele)

2) Turmeric

This South Asian root, which has been traditionally used in Ayurvedic therapy for thousands of years, contains natural anti-inflammatory qualities that, when used topically, may aid in alleviating acne irritation. In principle, it may assist with acne when consumed; therefore, you should give it a shot.

Importance of hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by marta)

3) Fruits

Healthy skin can be benefited by fruits because they hold nutrients and substances for anti-aging. If you're battling with acne, fruits like pumpkin, blueberries, papaya, kiwi, and oranges might help. Including a single serving of fruit or vegetables in your diet is simple.

Importance of fruits in hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by jane doan)

4) Beetroot

Beets and beet juice are beneficial to our skin since they can help reduce acne scars, wrinkles, and dark spots. Beets are high in vitamin C, which assists in decreasing excess oil in your skin and can avoid outbreaks and acne. Beetroots are high in betalains, which are pigments.

Benefits of hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by roman)

5) Papaya

Papaya, a fruit that is frequently found in skin care items, contains a digestive enzyme known as papain. And what effect does it have? It removes dead skin cells, unblocks pores, diminishes acne scars, moisturises the skin, and keeps breakouts at bay.

Its minerals and vitamins help improve skin suppleness and smooth wrinkles when taken.

Importance of hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by picmambacom)

6) Avocados

It's high in vitamins and anti-inflammatory lipids and will give the complexion brightness.

Additionally, it makes it less susceptible to inflammation, reducing acne breakouts. Avocado aids our skin by lowering oil production and acne.

Top hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by foodie factor)

7) Oysters

Oysters are well-known aphrodisiacs, but the essential aspect of our story is that they are high in zinc.

This mineral heals acne on multiple levels: it eliminates the germs that cause acne, decreases inflammation, and aids in oil production regulation.

So, depending on your wants, oysters can satisfy them all in a single dinner (wink). Just be sure the oysters are farmed in a sustainable manner.

Benefits of hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by elle)

8) Garlic

Garlic is yet another anti-inflammatory superfood. Garlic contains allicin, a naturally occurring compound that destroys many viruses and bacteria that your body may be fighting, and it has been shown to be effective in lowering acne inflammation.

Importance of hormonal acne diet (image sourced via Pexels / Photo by karolina)

Please keep in mind that dietary modifications alone are unlikely to be a cure-all for acne, as additional variables such as heredity and hormone swings also play important roles. Following a balanced and healthy diet, on the other hand, can benefit our general skin health.