Grammy Award winner Ben Platt reveals crying at a Britney Spears concert when he was a child

American actor and singer, Ben Platt, recently opened up about the time when he cried seeing Britney Spears perform on stage at his first-ever concert during his childhood.

On Monday, June 3, 2024, the 30-year-old appeared in The Jennifer Hudson Show and recalled watching Spears in concert with his sister. He said,

"When I was like, I want to say, 6 or 7 I went to see Britney Spears with my older sister, who was like 10 at the time. She was obsessed with her. The only two things I remember were — first, I was like, ‘Those boys is cute,’ and the second thing was, like, I cried a lot ‘cause it was really loud.'"

Platt added that NSYNC also performed at the show that he attended.

Ben Platt says he "'got really overwhelmed" at Britney Spears concert

Ben Platt began his acting and singing career in musical theater as a child, in 2006. He performed in productions of The Sound of Music and The Book of Mormon, among others. The singer dropped his third studio album, Honeymind, on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Ben Platt appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday to talk about his new album. He spoke about attending his first concert and watching Britney Spears when he was a six or seven-year-old child. The actor also revealed that he cried because of the sound around the venue. He said,

"I was very young, and I didn’t expect it to be such a wall of sound. I got really overwhelmed, and I couldn’t really take it in, but at least I saw Britney."

The host mentioned that the star was an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner and was Oscar short of an "EGOT". She asked the Cherry on Top singer, about a "pinch me moment" around all of his success. Ben Platt answered by mentioning the time Beyoncé attended his run in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway.

The actor explained that he started the shows by "not wanting to know when people [celebrities] were there," attending his performances. However, Platt said he "kept spotting people by accident, and it was taking me out of it." He added,

"So, I was like, ‘Why don’t you just tell me up front, so I have all the info? Give me a list every night.’ So, I did know she was coming — and even if I didn’t, I would’ve figured it out quickly, ‘cause she was sitting on the aisle, and she’s got unbelievable hair. You just see the silhouette of it, and you’re like, ‘That’s her. That’s Beyoncé.'"

During the interview, he also opened up about proposing to his fiance Noah Galvin. The pair got engaged in November 2022. Both Noah and Ben Platt had planned a surprise proposal for each other. The singer said,

“He did it back to me. I think one of the wonderful things about queer relationships, I mean I think there’s lots of wonderful things, but there’s no pre-conceived roles so everything feels really even and equal. I got to make him feel like princess for a day and then he did it right back to me."

The couple is planning to get married in the fall.

Ben Platt is currently performing a concert residency for the promotion of his new Honeymind album at the Palace Theatre in New York City.