"They’re stupid and have no taste" — Illenium calls out management after getting roasted for using AI art for San Francisco show poster 

In a candid statement, renowned electronic music producer Illenium has called out his management team after facing a wave of criticism for using AI-generated art for the promotional poster of his upcoming show in San Francisco.

On June 4, 2024, Illenium addressed the criticism he faced for his San Francisco show poster. Taking to his X account, the DJ acknowledged the feedback from his fans and clarified that his management team decided to use AI art. He candidly remarked that his management team has "no taste."

"My mgmt ended up using the AI art because they're stupid and have no taste," DJ tweeted on X.

On June 3, 2024, the musician posted an artwork on X for his forthcoming show; the tweet gained significant backlash, with many suggesting hiring an actual designer.

"Hire a real artist and stop being lazy. You make 6 figures per booking but have to use AI to make your posters?? Do better," one netizen wrote on X.

Nicholas D. Miller is an American musician, DJ, music producer, and songwriter known professionally as Illenium. His most notable release was Good Things Fall Apart, released on May 13, 2019.

Illenium responds to fan outcry over AI-generated poster

In a tweet on June 4, 2024, the American musician explained and responded to criticism that his management had paid a designer to create the artwork while also producing an AI version to aid in conceptualization.

"Hey guys, I hear all ur feedback on the sf art. My mgmt worked with (and paid) a designer on a few options. Our team had also created an AI version to help conceptualize," he wrote.

He further wrote, suggesting that his management team is working with the designers to create the final result and acknowledging that a few elements from the current artwork were "sloppy" and "missed."

"However, we still worked with designers to create the final result. We realize now that a few elements were sloppy and missed by us. New artwork incoming," Illenium concluded.

The artwork posted via X on June 3, 2024, shows a man wearing a puffer jacket with the number three, supposedly an All That Really Matters artist. The artwork depicts a man standing in the middle of the Golden Gate Bridge, gazing at the city skyline, with "Illenium" electrifyingly emblazoned at the top.

The musician captioned the artwork, inviting the fans to join him on a back-to-back weekend in San Francisco.

"San Francisco! Join me for back-to-back weekends at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, July 19th & 20th and 26th & 27th. Let's get it! 🔥🐦‍🔥," the artwork was captioned.

Many fans and art enthusiasts expressed their disappointment under the tweet on X, arguing that AI art undermines the creativity and effort that goes into traditional artwork.

"There's these people called digital artists waiting to be hired 👍," one wrote.

"As an artist myself I'm very disappointed in your use of AI art. I'd love to have a discussion with you about it if you're willing to hear me out," another wrote.

"Pls pay an actual artist to make your posters, AND your jerseys, im getting really tired of seeing you use AI garbage for jerseys especially :(," third replied.

Amid the online discussions, Illenium has assured fans that steps are being taken to rectify the situation and that a new poster will be released soon.

Meanwhile, following the recent release of his self-titled fifth studio album on April 28, 2024, as per Billboard, the artist candidly spoke about his music and suggested that the show creates a baseline world in his music.

"The show creates the baseline world that my music lives in. If you watch it five times, you'll notice new things each time and will see how deep it is," he said.

The musician is on the 'Illenium Live Tour,' which kicked off on May 27, 2024. The artist will perform 37 shows in North America, Europe, and Australia. His upcoming shows are at the Backwoods Music Festival 2024 in Ozark, AR, from June 6, 2024, to June 9, 2024.

As Illenium continues to prepare for his San Francisco show, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the artist's live performances.