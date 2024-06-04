"Kendrick sent this man back to Pop"- Internet in disbelief over Drake feature on parody song 'Wah Gwan Delilah'

Drake fans were left astonished after he collaborated with Snowd4y for the Wah Gwan Delilah parody song. The Certified Lover Boy featured in the track following his weeks-long feud with Kendrick Lamar. Many have since taken to the internet to share that they have been taken aback by his latest project, with one person saying:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Wah Gwan Delilah (feat. Drake) was released on June 3, 2024. It appears as if Drizzy hopped onto the song after it had gained traction online. The One Dance singer’s verse begins at 1:07 in the song, where fans can hear him croon:

“Wah gwan, Delilah? Know I’m late ‘cause there’s bare traffic/ I just show my dog your ‘Gram/ He said he knows a man that slapped it, I’m so cheesed/ Your “mademoiselle” nights are geeked, I’m bent lowkey/ Wah gwan, Delilah? Double date me if you like me/ brought my cro’nem for your bestie/ Sorry, he’s wearin’ a shiesty, he’s not beat/ It’s just too smokey in these streets/ You’re looking sweet”

Drake’s verse was riddled with autotune as he swapped the original lyrics of the song with Toronto slang.

The song that was released today was quick to go viral and amass multi-million views online. Many have since taken to the internet to share their responses, with some saying:

“Maybe Kendrick cooked him a bit too much,” one netizen said.

“You have no idea how much I wish this was AI,” another X user commented.

“this is the worst thing Drake has ever made,” another platform user said.

Following Drake’s beef with Kendrick Lamar, many took to X to refer to the latter while dissing Drizzy. A few tweets read:

“Kendrick turned this mfer insane,” one netizen commented.

“Drake about to go through his third midlife crisis and he’s 37,” another X user said.

“Kendrick Lamar ruined “The Boy,” another platform user commented.

Internet users were relentlessly trolling the God’s Plan singer. While reacting to the Sean O’Keefe and Ariel Rechtshaid-produced song, other netizens said:

“Another mid ??? I won’t be there sorry,” an X user said.

“definitely competing with j Cole for the worst feature of the year,” a platform user opined.

“BRO NEEDS TO UNRELEASE THIS,” another internet user stated.

It comes as no surprise that the Grammy winner collaborated with the up-and-coming musician, as the latter is from Canada as well.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud revisited

The rap battle between K. Dot and Drizzy began in October when the latter and J Cole released First Person Shooter where J Cole rapped that he, Drizzy, and Kendrick Lamar were the “big three” in the rap scene. The Compton-based singer was evidently displeased with the same and mentioned on Metro Boomin and Future’s Like That song that there was no “big three” but “just big me.”

In response, J Cole dropped his own K. Dot diss track titled 7 Minute Drill, just to step away from the feud by stating that he felt the need to respond to Like That because “the world wanna see blood.”

Since then, Drake dropped his own Kendrick-diss tracks in April, titled Push Ups and Taylor Made Freestyle. A few of his other K. Dot diss tracks include The Heart Part 6 and Family Matters.

K. Dot has since released multiple Drizzy-diss tracks, including Euphoria, meet the grahams, Not Like Us, and 6:16 in LA.