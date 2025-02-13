"Drake could never compete"— Internet reacts as Kendrick Lamar becomes the first rapper to surpass 90 million monthly Spotify listeners

Kendrick Lamar continued to make history on Spotify following his performance at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, 2025. According to Hypefresh on February 12, the Not Like Us rapper has surpassed Drake's all-time Spotify records by reaching 88.9 million monthly listeners.

However, the spike in his listenership didn't end there, as the numbers continued to surge following the hype of his Super Bowl performance. By February 13, 2025, Lamar had surpassed 90 million monthly listeners on Spotify. At 91.2 million, per Hip Hop All Day, he became the first rapper to surpass the 90 million mark.

With the infamous beef between the two rappers, which ended in a series of diss tracks in 2024, netizens flocked to social media to share their reactions over Kendrick Lamar's new achievement after surpassing Drake's numbers.

"Drake could never compete with him he's a fraud," an X user commented.

The Not Like Us rapper's fans praised his latest achievement, with fans acknowledging that he's been having a great year so far.

"He's having one of the best years for a rapper ever... Imagine telling someone in early 2024 that we'd be here now," an X user wrote.

"Kendrick is definitely doing big things having been part of one [of] the best super halftime shows ever," a user on X commented.

"I think Kendrick is the GOAT. No way I thought he could beat pop rap in a numbers battle," another user on X said.

Another commenter mentioned that Lamar's Super Bowl gig brought in some new listeners, while another pointed out how Drake hasn't made any hits since the two started beefing.

"This is dope, I wish there was a way to know how many are first time listeners versus returning listeners. The Super Bowl always introduces artists to a new audience," an X user commented.

"Breaking record after record. Meanwhile, since the beef, the Canadian has not managed to drop nothing hot, nothing. All he do is suing, attacking women like a coward on his finsta as usual and painting his nails. Just facts," a user on X added.

Kendrick Lamar's songs continue the upward trend on the Billboard Hot 100

Before his Super Bowl LIX performance Sunday night, Kendrick Lamar's five songs have been in the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, a day after his halftime show, the rapper's streaming catalog has seen a 153% increase, per Billboard, citing reports from Luminate.

Not Like Us, Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss, which was the centerpiece of his Super Bowl show, has seen an even bigger uptick. The former Billboard No. 1 track saw a 222% on daily streaming, reaching 10.4 million as of Monday, February 10, according to Billboard.

At the time of writing, the Billboard Hot 100 list for the week of February 15, 2025, lists Not Like Us at No.15 from its No.29 placement the previous week. Lamar's TV Off, featuring Lefty Gunplay, also leveled up with one position from last week and is now at No.10. Meanwhile, his collab track with SZA, who also joined him on the Super Bowl stage, Luther, is currently back at its peak No.3 on the chart, from its previous No.4 position last week.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA head around the US for their Grand National Tour starting April 19, 2025, before heading off to the UK and Europe.

