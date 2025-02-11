Kendrick Lamar and SZA unveil European Leg for their “Grand National Tour” - Dates, tickets, venues, and more

Fresh off a massive Super Bowl Halftime performance, which reportedly garnered the largest viewership in NFL's history, Kendrick Lamar and SZA are now gearing up for their highly anticipated stadium tour.

Kendrick and SZA's Grand National Tour, initially scheduled as a North American tour, received a major announcement on Tuesday (February 11), confirming several dates as part of their European leg.

The duo's European leg will reportedly take place between July and August, with Kendrick Lamar taking his chart-topping sixth studio album, GNX, live to fans across the United Kingdom and Europe this summer.

According to a report from Pitchfork, SZA will also be performing fan-favorite records, like Take You Down and PSA included on her sophomore studio album, SOS Deluxe: LANA.

The Grand National Tour's European leg will include four dates in the U.K. and multiple stops in Germany, the Netherlands, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Poland, and Sweden.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National European leg can visit the tour's official website on Friday (February 14), with the general sale going live at 9 a.m. local time. Various presales are also scheduled to go live today and will continue into February 13.

Kicking off on April 19, 2025, the complete list of dates and venues for Kendrick Lamar and SZA's upcoming Grand National Tour has been provided below:

April 19, 2025 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23, 2025 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

April 26, 2025 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 29, 2025 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03, 2025 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

May 05, 2025 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 08, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

May 09, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

May 12, 2025 - Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

May 17, 2025 - Seattle, Washington State @ Lumen Field

May 21, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 23, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 24, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 27, 2025 - Glendale, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

May 29, 2025 - San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park

May 31, 2025 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium

June 04, 2025 - St. Louis, Missouri @ The Dome at America's Center

June 06, 2025 - Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

June 10, 2025 - Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

June 12, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

June 13, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

June 16, 2025 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 18, 2025 - Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

July 02, 2025 - Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadion

July 04, 2025 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 08, 2025 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park

July 10, 2025 - Birmingham, England @ Villa Park

July 13, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 15, 2025 - Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

July 19, 2025 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

July 22, 2025 - London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 27, 2025 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio do Restelo

July 30, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

August 02, 2025 - Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

August 06, 2025 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

August 09, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Performance surpasses Michael Jackson's 1993 Halftime Show

On Sunday (February 9), Kendrick Lamar headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome, during the NFL finals between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lamar's Halftime Show was supported by guest appearances from SZA, DJ Mustard, Serena Williams, and Samuel L. Jackson, who cosplayed "Uncle Sam" providing narrations throughout the set.

Three days after Kendrick Lamar's massive Super Bowl performance, multiple reports have confirmed the live event as the most-watched Halftime Show in the history of the NFL, garnering 133.5 million viewers.

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl numbers have officially surpassed Michael Jackson's iconic 1993 Halftime Show, which held the previous record of 133.4 million viewers.

The record-breaking show follows Lamar's clean sweep at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, where Not Like Us took home five Grammys including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Kendrick Lamar is also reportedly competing with himself for the no.1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, given the spike in streaming numbers for Not Like Us and luther (feat. SZA), following the record's performance at the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

