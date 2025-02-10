From A-Minor Chain to ‘Not Like Us’ performance: Here are 6 major references Kendrick Lamar made during his Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar's headliner performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show has been going viral across social media platforms today, with many praising the event as another win for the Compton native.

Lamar put on an exciting set on Sunday (February 9) featuring guest appearances from Samuel L. Jackson, SZA, Mustard, and Serena Williams. Kendrick's 12:58 minute halftime show comprised of 11 records, many of which included songs that are highly regarded as his best work like DNA., Not Like Us, and more.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Pulitzer prize winner's Halftime Show in New Orleans was supported by background dancers dressed in shades of blue, red, and white, to represent the American flag, tieing into the Super Bowl's "Game of America" theme.

Major references from Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

In the weeks leading up to Kendrick's highly anticipated Super Bowl performance, speculation around his setlist and the sonic direction of his halftime show were at an all time high.

Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show reportedly captivated over 120 million viewers, including the 83,000 live attendees seated in the Ceasar's Superdome on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Given the Compton native's affinity for subliminal references, his recent Super Bowl Halftime Show was nothing less of impressive, with not-so-subtle call outs to his highly publicised beef with Drake.

Below is a list of six major references from Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

1) Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl outfit

Kendrick Lamar performs in the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Kevin Sabitus)

Kendrick Lamar's affinity for fashion that represents deeper meanings and references has been a staple throughout his tenured career.

The rapper's Super Bowl outfit, styled by Taylor McNeill, featured him wearing bootcut Celine Jeans, paired with a custom leather Martine Rose varsity jacket that spelled out "Gloria" on the front.

The wordings call back to the title of his closing track on his recently released sixth studio album, GNX, where he metaphorically refers to his "pen game" as Gloria when revisiting his intimate relationship with his artistry.

Kendrick also donned a hefty chain with a lowercase "a" pendant, that seemingly references one of the most popular lines from his highly acclaimed award winning diss track Not Like Us.

"Why you trollin' like a b***h? Ain't you tired? / Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor," Kendrick raps on 'Not Like Us'.

2) Kendrick references the Drake vs UMG defamation lawsuit

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Cindy Ord)

After kicking off his Super Bowl Halftime performance with records like Squabble Up, HUMBLE., DNA., man at the garden, and peekaboo, the energy in Caesar's Superdome was at an all-time high with fans seemingly begging for Not Like Us to be played.

At the end of peekaboo, Kendrick turns towards his dancers to suggest he wants to make a move and play his fan-favorite record, alluding to Not Like Us, stating:

"I wanna make a move. I wanna perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue. But maybe I'll think about, you know what, I'll slow it down."

As stated, Kendrick Lamar then switches the highly energetic performances for a somber, more relaxed, performance of his viral hit luther, bringing out SZA to sing alongside him at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Kendrick's "they love to sue" reference is a direct call out to Drake and his legal team filing a defamation lawsuit against UMG over allegedly promoting Not Like Us, a diss track that hosted multiple scating allegations, in an attempt to defame the OVO CEO.

3) Kendrick Lamar's "a" pendant

Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Gregory Shamus)

While Kendrick Lamar's outfit and style were highly discussed following his Super Bowl Halftime Show appearance, the impressive chain he sported seemed to garner more attention online.

The lowercase "a" pendant on his chain received multiple reactions from fans believing it was a nod to his infamous "A-minor" line included on Not Like Us. Another potentional theory surrounding the necklace seemingly claims the "a" was a reference to Drake's actual name, Aubrey Graham, worn as another subtle diss aimed at the OVO CEO.

4) Kendrick Lamar changes 'Not Like Us' lyrics

Expand Tweet

After an entertaining performance of nine tracks considered his most acclaimed pieces of work, ending with All The Stars, Sam Jackson appeared on screen to introduce the 10th record for the night, Not Like Us.

"Yeah! That's what I'm talking about. That's what America wants. Nice and Calm. You're almost there, don't mess this up," Samuel L. Jackson stated.

Kendrick Lamar then electrifies the crowd with a live rendition of his award-winning diss track, while heavily censoring major allegations included in Not Like Us. This however did not stop the Compton native from explicitly naming Drake and the OVO entourage in his first verse, where he raps:

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young / You better not ever go to cell block one / To any, that talk to him and they in love / Just make sure you hide your lil' sister from him / They tell me Chubbs the only one that get your hand-me-downs / And Party at the party playin' with his nose now / And Baka got a weird case, why is he around? / Certified Lover Boy? Certified ahhh."

5) Kendrick Lamar brings out Serena Williams

Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Kevin Mazur)

During his performance of Not Like Us, the camera cut to shots of Serena Williams crip walking to the record's infectious hook.

Kendrick including tennis star Serena Williams in his Super Bowl Halftime Show, while signifying a major moment for Compton representation, also seemingly acts as another diss at Drake.

Drake and Serena Williams were famously rumored to have dated between 2011 and 2015, before reportedly parting ways, claiming they were just friends. Many believe the Canadian rapper's 2013 single Worst Behavior was a cryptic message aimed at the tennis star, where he rapped:

"I’m with my whole set, tennis matches at the crib / I swear I could beat Serena when she playing with her left."

6) Samuel L. Jackson's "Uncle Sam" cosplay

Samuel Jackson performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Image via Getty/Emilee Chinn)

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show was supported by surprise host Samuel L. Jackson, who was cosplaying as Uncle Sam, building on the "Game of America" theme set for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs final NFL game.

Sam, cosplaying the patriotic figure, introduced the Halftime Show and continued to act as a narrator throughout the 12:58 minute performance. Many online seemingly believed his character was speaking directly to the young African American community on "conducting themselves".

"Too loud, too reckless, too ghetto," Sam Jackson stated during the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Kendrick Lamar is now gearing up for his highly anticipated Grand National Tour with SZA, where both artists will take his sixth studio album, GNX, live to major stadiums across North America.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback