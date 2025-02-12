"Game Over” — Internet reacts to Kendrick Lamar breaking Drake’s all-time record for most monthly listeners for a rapper in Spotify history

Kendrick Lamar has added a new achievement to his name by reaching 88.9 million listeners on Spotify, surpassing Drake’s numbers. According to Hypefresh, Lamar’s streaming figures surged by 175% following his performance at the Super Bowl LXI.

The performance attracted over 100 million viewers, and Lamar gained approximately 2.5 million monthly listeners in just two days. He even performed his diss track Not Like Us at the event held on February 9, 2025, resulting in a staggering 430% increase in the song's streaming numbers.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Netizens flocked to the comments section of a post shared by Kurrco on X that mentioned Kendrick Lamar's new record to share their reactions. One commenter seemingly referred to Drake by writing:

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

"GAME OVER."

Expand Tweet

Kendrick Lamar's fans were seen praising the rapper for his latest achievement, with one fan saying that Lamar's diss track aimed at Drake helped him create the new record.

"And it only took him dissing the top guy and performing on the most watched annual event America has. Good for him tho", a user wrote on X.

"Let Drake cry sum more! IT'S SOOOOOOOOOOOOO OVER FOR HIM!!!!!!!!!!!", one of the reactions reads.

Among other responses, a user said it was wrong to repeatedly compare Lamar with Drake. Another user claimed that the numbers are expected to change in a week.

"What is this obsession of comparing him to Drake on god we didn't know who this man was til he started beefing with him", an X reaction mentioned.

"Changes in a week", an X user stated.

"Drake will break ts with $$$$4U", a netizen commented.

Kendrick Lamar's diss track created another record last month

Lamar released "Not Like Us" during his dispute with Drake in 2024. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he performed the single at Super Bowl LXI, and the track garnered 1 billion streams on Spotify last month.

Kendrick Lamar's diss track also won five awards at the Grammys in various categories. It remained at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 for multiple weeks and secured the same position on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

The single was also trending in November 2024 after Drake filed a lawsuit claiming that Universal Music Group was involved in a scheme to inflate the streaming records of Not Like Us. However, UMG and Spotify dismissed the allegations, with the former stating that they did not charge lower licensing rates compared to the standard rates.

Within a month of its release, Not Like Us achieved 300 million streams on Spotify. In addition to this year's Super Bowl, Lamar performed the song at the Pop Out concert in Los Angeles in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback