"She's overreacting" — Internet divided over Chappell Roan doubling down on her Grammy speech about protecting artists while calling out critics

Chappell Roan made headlines on February 2, 2025, with her speech at the Grammy Awards while accepting the Best New Artist award. In her speech, she stated that record labels need to provide better facilities for all artists under them, including fair wages and healthcare.

Speaking on stage, the singer also addressed the time when she was removed from a record label and was not supported by anyone. The artist referred to the same while sharing a few Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 9, 2025. Roan remarked that sharing her personal experience with a company in the speech "wasn't meant to be a crowdfunded bandaid."

Chappell Roan said that she intended to request all the personalities from the music industry to bring some change and "protect their investments in a sustainable way." She further stated:

"My mind will not be changed about artists deserving more than what's standard in the industry. Random dudes are allowed to criticize my Grammy speech, but they best put their money where their mouth is, otherwise MOVE out of the way."

While Roan's Stories went viral on different platforms, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. One of them claimed that she was not responding in the right way.

"She's overreacting," the user wrote.

Meanwhile, Roan was supported by a lot of people as they reacted to her statement.

"Love to see someone back up their words with real action! Helping artists get the support they need is what truly matters", a user wrote on X.

"Chappell Roan stands her ground with style and generosity, proving actions speak louder than words", one of the reactions reads.

"Chappell Roan is serving up some serious truth! Love how she's not just talking the talk but walking the walk for a worthy cause", an X user stated.

Roan's stories also included proof of her donation to a nonprofit organization called Backline, which provides mental health care and wellness resources to music personalities. However, people were spotted criticizing the same, with a user writing that she did not need to tell everyone about it.

"She didn't have to do this. If it's from her mind she should do it quietly. Why she telling the public that she just helped others in need?", an X reaction mentioned.

"Why does she do that", another user wrote on X.

"$25k and she acted like it's $25 billion", a netizen commented.

Chappell Roan said that music personalities should also start donating like her

Among her Instagram Stories, the Willard, Missouri native added a link to the official website of Backline, mentioning that she is working with them. She even included an additional link that redirected to the organization's initiative called We Got You!, which aims to support the accessibility of healthcare for artists.

Chappell Roan also shared a screenshot of the donation she made to the initiative worth $25,000 on Sunday, February 9, 2025. She wrote alongside the links:

"Fans, y'all don't have to donate a damn penny. This is one of many opportunities for the industry powers to show up for artists. There is much more work to be done."

Chappell's speech at the Grammy Awards was criticized by popular entrepreneur and former music industry executive Jeff Rabhan in an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter published on February 5, 2025.

According to Billboard, Chappell once requested Jeff to donate the above-mentioned amount to help developing artists. However, he refused to do the same, saying that Roan should behave like an "agent" who was trying to bring a change.

While Chappell Roan's Grammys acceptance speech led to a lot of criticism, she was also supported by popular faces such as Charli XCX, who decided to donate a similar amount to aid affordable healthcare for artists.

