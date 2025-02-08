“YOU could raise $25,000 and then say MATCH ME GIRLIES” — Internet reacts to Jeff Rabhan’s ‘open letter’ to Chappell Roan and Halsey

In a recent X post, ex-music executive Jeff Rabhan criticized singer Chappell Roan‘s Best New Artist acceptance speech at the 2025 GRAMMYs. In his post, Rabhan claimed that after he criticized Roan, she and Halsey’s fans, who defended the singer, allegedly verbally attacked him.

In the same open letter posted on X on February 8, 2025, he continued, adding that:

“Who thought it was a good idea to publicly challenge an educator to a 25k “one-upping” contest? Really? Do you know what teachers make? Right idea pointed in the wrong direction… Someone around you should have advised you to put up 25k before Sunday to challenge the industry to match..”

The post came after Chappell Roan's February 7 Instagram post challenging Jeff Rabhan to match a $25,000 donation she allegedly promised to make to the musicians whose labels had dismissed them.

Now, once Jeff’s X post went public, netizens took to the comment section to criticize him for going after Roan and Halsey. One even urged him to raise the amount.

“Or or… and I’m just spitballing here YOU could raise $25,000 and then say MATCH ME GIRLIES but instead you took to twitter to complain”

Other X users also commented. They mostly pointed out that as a music executive, he took Chappell Roan’s claims personally. One said that he did have 25K, but he was just “too cheap” to donate, while another said he was reacting this way because he was called out for “being loudly wrong.”

“You were a music exec for decades and chair of a music department at NYU. You absolutely have 25K to give but you’re too cheap to give it,” wrote another user.

“You’re a music executive throwing a hissy fit after being called out for being loudly wrong. How embarrassing,” another echoed the same sentiment.

“You quite literally initiated the challenge by telling f*cked over artists to “put their money where their mouth is”, and instead of taking the action you expect from others you write an essay about being victimized???” one commented.

For context, Rabhan worked as an A&R executive at Atlantic and Elektra Records. Meanwhile, others also said similar things, as most of them pointed out that he didn’t donate the 25K he allegedly promised. One said he couldn’t donate because he was reportedly “broke,” while another asked about the donation.

“This is such a self-righteous attempt to be bitter… dismiss the validity of lived experience. Chappell raised such a beautiful point. Artists break their backs NIGHT AND DAY to try to get any kind of recognition from executives like you (not just professors). If they work for you, they DESERVE compensation. End of story.” one wrote.

“You literally said you would donate in this, so where’s the donation?” one asked, sarcastically.

“You do not get to take credit for the $25k she pulled out of her own damn pocket while claiming you’re too broke to contribute,” one wrote in annoyance.

Jeff Rabhan's X post addressing Chappell Roan and Halsey received backlash

Chappell Roan called out the music executives (Image via Getty Images)

Criticizing Chappell Roan and Halsey in the same X post, Jeff wrote:

“You're challenging a guy who has given away thousands of hours to artists in need to a cash duel on social media—Your ego isn’t allowing you and your team isn’t telling you what this manager would tell you: Stop dumpster diving and act like the agent of change you say you want to be!”

Roan's acceptance speech, in which the singer accused record labels of failing to provide emerging artists with "a livable wage and health care," sparked the debate. She delivered the speech as she accepted her Best New Artist award at the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday night, February 2.

Although the audience applauded her remarks, Rabhan wrote a piece in The Hollywood Reporter on February 5 criticizing Roan. Rabhan alleged that music labels have no control over an artist's health and well-being in a guest post for the outlet published on Wednesday.

Later, her response to his critique started the war. This prompted him to reply to Chappell Roan and write an open letter on X on Friday.

Now, after Jeff’s X post, singer Chappell Roan hasn’t replied to him as of yet.

