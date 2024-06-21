"She’s so Effie Trinket coded" — Fans react to Chappell Roan's response on 'Did you mean: your favorite artist’s favorite artist' Google redirect

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, singer Chappell Roan talked about how whenever her name is entered on Google, the search engine suggests "Did you mean: your favorite artist's favorite artist."

When Chappell was questioned about it on the June 21 episode, she stated:

"I didn’t do that … It’s this random twink that works at Google! I know it’s just some assistant that’s like 'we love her.'"

Trending

Chappell’s response on the show quickly went viral, prompting reactions across social media platforms. One X user tweeted:

"She’s so Effie Trinket coded."

Expand Tweet

Fans expressed admiration for her charisma and personality on X:

"Her charisma is off the charts. She's so charming in a fun dorky way. i love her," another user wrote.

"I LOVE HER I LOVE HER I POVE JER O LOWVE," one X user commented.

Several others praised her journey over the years.

"Seeing her succeed makes me so happy and emotional. She's going to mean so much to young queer people, and even queer adults like myself. i could write so much more about how much she means to me but i only have so many characters on twitter lol," another fan said.

"She's so tiny just like me I feel seen," one person wrote.

"It's hilarious that there are only 3 people to cause Jimmy Fallon to see his life flash before his eyes. RuPaul, Nicole Kidman, and now Chappell Roan," another fan reacted.

Chappell Roan reacts to being "your favorite artist’s favorite artist" as per Google on The Tonight Show

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan gained prominence after her first studio album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, was released in September 2023. She has since opened several singers, such as Olivia Rodrigo and Fletcher.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon brought up an interesting Google search result entering "chappell roan." He added:

"A Google search for "chappell roan", the top of the results page read, "Did you mean: your favorite artist’s favorite artist." How did that come about?"

She then explained:

"That was a reference to Sasha Colby, a former RuPaul’s Drag Race winner. Sasha Colby said, ‘I’m your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen.’ And I was like, it just hit me through the heart."

On the other hand, Uproxx stated that it might refer to when Roan referred to herself as “your favorite artist’s favorite artist” during her Coachella performance in April 2024.

Since then, a lot of people have come to love the HOT TO GO! singer. Roan, however, quickly clarified during the show that she did not include the phrase "your favorite's artist favorite artist."

Google tagged Roan as Your Favorite Artist's Favorite Artist (Image via Google, Instagram/@chappellroan)

Meanwhile, sources like J-14 reported that Chappell Roan emerged in the pop world with Femininomenon, released in August 2022. From Ariana Grande to Olivia Rodrigo, she has garnered praise from across the industry. Singers such as Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Troye Sivan, and Reneé Rapp have all praised her as well.

Chappell Roan released her latest single, Good Luck, Babe!, on April 5, 2024.