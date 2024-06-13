Which stage is Chappell Roan performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2024? All you need to know

Chappell Roan is set to perform at the Which Stage at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2024 on June 16, 2024, with the festival scheduled to be held at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. The singer was moved from one of the Tent Stages of the Festival to the main Which Stage after her performance at the Governor's Ball 2024 drew a significant crowd.

Chappell Roan will join many other artists like Post Malone, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and more. Interested patrons who have not been able to get tickets for the festival yet still have a chance to do so, with 4-day tickets currently available at $450 for the general category, $695 for the general plus, $1105 for the VIP category, and $4155 for platinum category respectively.

Those who cannot purchase one of the remaining tickets will still have a chance to watch Chapelle Roan and the others courtesy of Hulu, the official streaming partner of the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival. Fans can access the Hulu live stream on their two dedicated Channel 1 and 2 streams with the $17.99 monthly subscription or with a Disney Bundle priced at $24.99.

Chappell Roan and Bonnaroo Festival Hulu Livestream schedule

Bonnaroo Festival, like last year, will be streaming a number of the performances at the festival live on Hulu, as mentioned above. The schedule for these performances, including Chappelle Roan's, is given below:

June 13, 2024

Channel 1:

Matt Maltese - 8:05 pm ET

Durand Bernarr - 8:55 pm ET

Pretty Lights - Set 1 - 10:00 pm ET

Pretty Lights - Set 2 - 11:40 pm ET

BIGXTHAPLUG - 1:30 am ET

GWAR - 2:30 am ET

June 14, 2024

Channel 1:

David Kushner - 8:05 pm ET

Dominic Fike - 8:55 pm ET

Key Glock - 9:55 pm ET

TV Girl - 10:55 pm ET

Post Malone - 12:00 am ET

T-Pain - 1:45 am ET

Channel 2:

Gary Clark Jr - 8:05 pm ET

Faye Webster - 9:15 pm ET

Grouplove - 10:20 pm ET

Lizzy McAlpine - 11:30 pm ET

Interpol - 12:35 am ET

Thundercat - 2:00 am ET

June 15, 2024

Channel 1:

Jon Baptiste - 8:05 pm ET

Renee Rapp - 8:45 pm ET

Gregory Alan Isakov - 9:50 pm ET

Cigarrettes After Sex - 11:00 pm ET

Cage The Elephant - 12:10 am ET

Melanie Martinez - 1:30 am ET

Channel 2:

The Tesky Brothers - 8:05 pm ET

Brittany Howard - 10:15 pm ET

Teezo Touchdown - 11:20 pm ET

Sean Paul - 12:30 am ET

Parcels - 1:35 am ET

Idles - 2:00 am ET

June 16, 2024

Channel 1:

Chappelle Roan - 5:05 pm ET

Ashnikko - 7:15 pm ET

Goth Babe - 8:25 pm ET

Khruangbin - 9:30 pm ET

Joey Bada$$ - 10:50 pm ET

Red Hot Chilli Peppers - 12:00 am ET

Channel 2:

Milky Chance - 5:05 pm ET

Charles Wesley Goodwin - 6:05 pm ET

Badbadnotgood - 7:10 pm ET

Yves Tumour - 8:15 pm ET

Taking Back Sunday - 9:20 pm ET

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

A brief overview of Chappell Roan's Career

Chappell Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz on February 19, 1998, was musically inclined from an early age, playing the piano from the age of 10. The singer subsequently released her debut, Die Young, in 2017, which led to her being signed on by Atlantic Records in the same year.

After entering the record deal with Atlantic Records, Chappell Roan released her debut EP, School Nights, on September 22, 2017. The EP was received critically, but Atlantic Records subsequently dropped the singer after the direction of her music subsequent to the EP became not sufficiently profitable for the label.

Chappell Roan eventually released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, on September 22, 2023, via Island and Amusement record labels. The album has been a major success, peaking at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart.