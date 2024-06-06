How to get tickets to 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival? Presale, lineup, where to stream, & all you need to know

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival is scheduled to be held on September 20, 2024, and September 21, 2024, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This will mark the 14th edition, which has been held annually since 2011. Artists including Gwen Stefani, Hozier, Doja Cat, and many others have been revealed to be headlining the festival.

Tickets for both days can be found at iHeart's official website, starting with a Capitol One cardholder exclusive presale on June 12, 2024, at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT. They will also be able to get a Capitol One Access Pass that permits them access to a pre-show soundcheck performance by New Kids on the Block, as well as complimentary food, beverage, and other amenities.

After the presale, a general sale will be available from June 14, 2024, at 2 PM ET/11 AM PT, available also via AXS. However, ticket prices have not been announced yet. Booking of hotel rooms is also available via their partners MGM Hotels & Resorts. Prices for the same vary by as per room and lodging choice.

2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival streaming details and lineup

iHeartRadio has teamed up with Hulu to stream the festival live. Hulu can be accessed with the $17.99 monthly plan for the Disney-owned streaming platform, or the Disney Trio Bundle pack for $24.99 per month. The festival will also be broadcast via the iHeartRadio stations throughout the US as well as on the iHeartRadio app for free.

The lineup for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival is as follows:

Big Sean

Camila Cabello

Doja Cat

Gwen Stefani

Hozier

Keith Urban

New Kids On The Block

Paramore

Shaboozey

The Black Crowes

Thomas Rhett

Victoria Monet

The festival will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Alongside the announced lineup, it will also feature surprise performances and collaborations, which are yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Camila Cabello will perform at the festival after several other festival performances, starting with one at the Rock in Rio Lisboa 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal on June 23, 2024. Subsequently, she will perform at the Glastonbury Festival, which will be followed by appearances in Tinderbox and Festival Hera respectively.

Gwen Stefani will be performing at the Laketown Shakedown Festival and Minnesota Yacht Club Festival before her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Paramore has their supporting dates for Taylor Swift's Eras tour Europe & UK tour leg scheduled ahead of their appearance at the festival. Hozier will be performing across the world both, before and after the event, as part of his Unreal Unearth World Tour. The singer is set to wrap up his tour with a final leg in Australia & New Zealand in late 2024.

iHeartRadio Music Festival was started in 2011 by the iHeartRadio division of iHeart Media Inc. The festival's initial editions were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena before the venue was switched to the current T-Mobile Arena in 2016.

iHeartRadio Music Festival has seen attendance of 20,000 people in its past editions and has featured some of the biggest acts and artists, including Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Aerosmith, The Killers, Pink as well as Quavo, Fleetwood Mac, Childish Gambino, and more.