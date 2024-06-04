What time does SEVENTEEN perform at Glastonbury 2024? Complete lineup and stage times explored

Glastonbury 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 26, 2024, to June 30, 2024, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, UK. The festival is set to feature its first K-pop act this year in the form of SEVENTEEN at the Pyramid stage on June 26, 2024, in the 02:45 p.m.–03:45 p.m. set.
The K-pop group is set to become the second major act to perform at a UK festival, with Blackpink headlining the BST Hyde Park festival back in 2023. SEVENTEEN will also make history in continental Europe this year when they headline Lollapalooza Berlin in September 2024.
Glastonbury 2024 will also see a number of debuts, including but not limited to Avril Lavigne, Camilla Cabello, and Cyndi Lauper, as well as the Birmingham Royal Ballet and Voice of Baceprot.
Alongside these major new debuts, Glastonbury 2024 will also feature two female headliners on the Pyramid Stage, a stark departure from 2023, when there were no female headliners in the main stages.
Glastonbury 2024 complete lineup and stage times
The complete lineup and main stage times for Glastonbury 2024 are given below, while the full stage timings for all the stages at the festival can be found at the official website of the festival:
Glastonbury 2024 Pyramid Stage
June 28, 2024:
- Squeeze- 12 p.m.–12:45 p.m.
- Olivia Dean- 1:15 p.m.– 2:15 p.m.
- SEVENTEEN - 2:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m.
- Paul Heaton - 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
- PJ Harvey - 6 pm – 7 pm
- LCD Soundsystem 7:45 pm – 9 pm
- Dua Lipa 10 pm – 11:45 pm
June 29, 2024:
- Femi Kuti - 12 pm – 12:45 pm
- Ayra Starr - 1:15 pm – 2 pm
- Cyndi Lauper - 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm
- Keane - 4 pm – 5 pm
- Michael Kiwanuka - 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm
- Little Simz - 7:45pm – 8:45 pm
- Coldplay - 9:45 pm – 11:45 pm
June 30, 2024:
- Interlinked Ballet - 11:30 am – 12 pm
- Seasick Steve - 12 pm – 1:15 pm
- Paloma Faith - 1:45 pm – 02:45 pm
- Shania Twain - 3:15 pm – 5 pm
- Janelle Monae - 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm
- Burna Boy - 7:20 pm – 8:30 pm
- SZA - 9 pm – 11:15 pm
Glastonbury 2024 Other Stage
June 28, 2024:
- Annie Mac - 11:30 am – 12:30 pm
- The Snuts - 1 pm – 1:45 pm
- Headie One - 2:15 pm – 3:15 pm
- Confidence Man - 3:45 pm – 4:45 pm
- Bombay Bicycle Club - 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm
- Anne-Marie - 6:45 pm – 7:45pm
- D-Block Europe - 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm
- Idles - 10:15 pm – 11:30 pm
June 29, 2024:
- Jamie Webster - 11:45 am – 12:30 pm
- The Staves - 1 pm – 1:45 pm
- Tems - 2:15 pm – 3:15 pm
- The Last Dinner Party - 3:45 pm – 4:45 pm
- Bloc Party - 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm
- Camille Cabello - 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm
- The Streets - 8:30pm – 9:30 pm
- Disclosure - 10:15 pm – 11:30 pm
June 30, 2024:
- The Zutons - 11:15 am – 12 pm
- Rachel Chinouriri - 12:30 pm – 1:45 pm
- Soft Play - 1:45 pm – 2:30 pm
- James - 3 pm – 4 pm
- Nothing But Thieves - 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm
- Avril Lavigne - 8 pm – 9 pm
- Two Door Cinema Club - 7:45 pm – 8:45 pm
- The National - 9:15pm – 11:15 pm
Glastonbury 2024 West Holt Stage
June 28, 2024:
- Sofia Kourtesis - 11:00am - 12:00pm
- Asha Puthli - 12:30pm - 01:30pm
- Squid - 02:00pm - 03:00pm
- Noname - 03:30pm - 04:20pm
- Sugababes - 04:55pm - 05:55pm
- Danny Brown - 06:30pm - 07:30pm
- Heilung - 08:15pm - 09:15pm
- Jungle - 10:15pm - 11:45pm
June 29, 2024:
- 47Soul - 11:30 am – 12:30pm
- The Skatalites - 01:00pm - 02:00pm
- Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy - 02:30pm - 03:30pm
- Corinne Bailey Rae - 04:00pm - 05:00pm
- Nitin Sawhney - 05:30pm - 06:30pm
- Black Pumas - 07:00pm - 08:00pm
- Masego - 08:30pm - 09:30pm
- Jessie Ware - 10:15pm - 11:45pm
June 30, 2024:
- Matthew Halsall - 11:00am - 12:00pm
- Jalen Ngonda - 12:30pm - 13:00pm
- Balming Tiger - 02:00pm - 03:00pm
- Steel Pulse - 03:30pm - 04:30pm
- Jordan Rakei - 05:00pm - 06:00pm
- Brittany Howard - 06:30pm - 07:30pm
- Nia Archives - 08:00pm - 09:00pm
- Justice - 10:00pm - 11:15pm
Glastonbury 2024 Woodsies Stage
June 28, 2024:
- Voice Of Baceprot - 11:30am - 12:15pm
- Lambrini Girls - 12:45pm - 01:30pm
- Remi Wolf - 02:00pm - 02:45pm
- Kenya Grace - 03:15pm - 16:00pm
- The Vaccines - 04:30pm - 05:30pm
- Arlo Parks - 06:00pm - 07:00pm
- Declan Mckenna - 07:30pm - 08:30pm
- Sampha - 09:00pm - 10:00pm
- Jamie xx - 10:30pm - 11:45pm
June 29, 2024:
- Kneecap - 11:30am - 12:15pm
- High Vis - 12:45pm - 01:30pm
- Mannequin Pussy - 02:00pm - 02:45pm
- Soccer Mommy - 03:15pm - 16:00pm
- Fat White Family - 04:30pm - 05:30pm
- TBA - 06:00pm - 07:00pm
- Yard Act - 07:30pm - 08:30pm
- Sleaford Mods - 09:00pm - 10:00pm
- Gossip - 10:30pm - 11:45pm
June 30, 2024:
- Jayahadadream - 11:30am - 12:15pm
- The Ks - 12:30pm - 01:30pm
- Newdad - 02:00pm - 03:00pm
- Blondshell - 03:30pm - 16:30pm
- Alvvays - 05:00pm - 06:00pm
- Kim Gordon - 06:30pm - 07:30pm
- Romy - 08:00pm - 09:00pm
- James Blake - 09:30pm - 10:45pm
Glastonbury 2024 The Park Stage
June 28, 2024:
- Lynks - 11:30am - 12:10pm
- Moonchild Sanelly - 12:45pm - 01:30pm
- Barry Can’t Swim - 02:00pm - 02:45pm
- The Mary Wallopers - 03:15pm - 04:00pm
- This Is The Kit - 04:30pm - 05:30pm
- Dexys - 06:00pm - 07:00pm
- Aurora - 07:30pm - 08:30pm
- King Krule - 09:15pm - 10:15pm
- Fontaines D.C. - 11:00pm - 12:15am
June 29, 2024:
- Johnny Flynn - 11:30am - 12:10pm
- Kara Jackson - 12:45pm - 01:30pm
- Bar Italia - 02:00pm - 02:45pm
- Otoboke Beaver - 03:15pm - 04:00pm
- Arooj Aftab - 04:30pm - 05:30pm
- Lankum - 06:00pm - 07:00pm
- The Breeders - 07:30pm - 08:30pm
- Orbital - 09:15pm - 10:15pm
- Peggy Gou - 11:00pm - 12:15am
June 30, 2024:
- Problem Patterns - 11:30am - 12:10pm
- Lime Garden - 12:45pm - 01:30pm
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - 02:00pm - 02:45pm
- Mdou Moctar - 03:15pm - 04:00pm
- Baxter Dury - 04:30pm - 05:30pm
- Mount Kimbie - 06:00pm - 07:00pm
- Ghetts - 07:30pm - 08:30pm
- London Grammar - 09:15pm - 10:30pm
Glastonbury 2024 Arcadia Stage (The Dragonfly)
June 28, 2024:
- Fatboy Slim - 10:00pm - 11:00pm
- Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar - Warraloo Ceremony - 11:30pm - 11:40pm
- Joy Orbison - 11:40pm - 12:40am
- Haai B2b Ki/ki - 12:45am - 01:50am
- Amelie Lens - 01:50am - 03:00am
June 29, 2024:
- Sarah Story - 09:00pm - 09:45pm
- Shygirl Presents Club Shy - 09:45pm - 10:30pm
- Barry Cant Swim - 10:35pm - 11:35pm
- Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar – Warraloo Ceremony - 11:45pm - 11:45pm
- Joy (Anonymous) B2b Salute - 11:45pm - 12:45am
- Hot Chip (DJ Set) - 12:45am - 02:00am
- Eric Prydz - 02:00am - 03:00m
June 30, 2024:
- Hospital Showcase Ft Anais B2b Hoax B2b Unglued Ft Ruthless - 08:00pm - 09:30pm
- Lens - 09:30pm - 10:30pm
- Mandidextrous B2b Ivy - 10:30pm - 11:30pm
- Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar – Warraloo Ceremony - 11:30pm - 11:40pm
- A Little Sound - 11:40pm - 12:30am
- Hedex B2b Bou Ft B Live 247 & Eksman - 12:30am - 01:30am
- Andy C Ft Tonn Piper - 01:30am - 02:30am
Alongside these main stages, Glastonbury 2024 will also feature stages such as the Glade stage, as well as The Levels, Lonely Hearts Club, the Acoustic Stage, and the Avalon Stage in the mainstream area.
Glastonbury 2024 will also have smaller but equally storied stages for different genres, such as the queer centered EDM stages of Block9 and the BBC Music Introducing Stage, among others.