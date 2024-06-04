What time does SEVENTEEN perform at Glastonbury 2024? Complete lineup and stage times explored

Glastonbury 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 26, 2024, to June 30, 2024, at Worthy Farm in Somerset, UK. The festival is set to feature its first K-pop act this year in the form of SEVENTEEN at the Pyramid stage on June 26, 2024, in the 02:45 p.m.–03:45 p.m. set.

The K-pop group is set to become the second major act to perform at a UK festival, with Blackpink headlining the BST Hyde Park festival back in 2023. SEVENTEEN will also make history in continental Europe this year when they headline Lollapalooza Berlin in September 2024.

Glastonbury 2024 will also see a number of debuts, including but not limited to Avril Lavigne, Camilla Cabello, and Cyndi Lauper, as well as the Birmingham Royal Ballet and Voice of Baceprot.

Alongside these major new debuts, Glastonbury 2024 will also feature two female headliners on the Pyramid Stage, a stark departure from 2023, when there were no female headliners in the main stages.

Glastonbury 2024 complete lineup and stage times

The complete lineup and main stage times for Glastonbury 2024 are given below, while the full stage timings for all the stages at the festival can be found at the official website of the festival:

Glastonbury 2024 Pyramid Stage

June 28, 2024:

Squeeze- 12 p.m.–12:45 p.m.

Olivia Dean- 1:15 p.m.– 2:15 p.m.

SEVENTEEN - 2:45 p.m.–3:45 p.m.

Paul Heaton - 4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

PJ Harvey - 6 pm – 7 pm

LCD Soundsystem 7:45 pm – 9 pm

Dua Lipa 10 pm – 11:45 pm

June 29, 2024:

Femi Kuti - 12 pm – 12:45 pm

Ayra Starr - 1:15 pm – 2 pm

Cyndi Lauper - 2:30 pm – 3:30 pm

Keane - 4 pm – 5 pm

Michael Kiwanuka - 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm

Little Simz - 7:45pm – 8:45 pm

Coldplay - 9:45 pm – 11:45 pm

June 30, 2024:

Interlinked Ballet - 11:30 am – 12 pm

Seasick Steve - 12 pm – 1:15 pm

Paloma Faith - 1:45 pm – 02:45 pm

Shania Twain - 3:15 pm – 5 pm

Janelle Monae - 5:45 pm – 6:45 pm

Burna Boy - 7:20 pm – 8:30 pm

SZA - 9 pm – 11:15 pm

Glastonbury 2024 Other Stage

June 28, 2024:

Annie Mac - 11:30 am – 12:30 pm

The Snuts - 1 pm – 1:45 pm

Headie One - 2:15 pm – 3:15 pm

Confidence Man - 3:45 pm – 4:45 pm

Bombay Bicycle Club - 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

Anne-Marie - 6:45 pm – 7:45pm

D-Block Europe - 8:30 pm – 9:30 pm

Idles - 10:15 pm – 11:30 pm

June 29, 2024:

Jamie Webster - 11:45 am – 12:30 pm

The Staves - 1 pm – 1:45 pm

Tems - 2:15 pm – 3:15 pm

The Last Dinner Party - 3:45 pm – 4:45 pm

Bloc Party - 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm

Camille Cabello - 6:45 pm – 7:45 pm

The Streets - 8:30pm – 9:30 pm

Disclosure - 10:15 pm – 11:30 pm

June 30, 2024:

The Zutons - 11:15 am – 12 pm

Rachel Chinouriri - 12:30 pm – 1:45 pm

Soft Play - 1:45 pm – 2:30 pm

James - 3 pm – 4 pm

Nothing But Thieves - 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm

Avril Lavigne - 8 pm – 9 pm

Two Door Cinema Club - 7:45 pm – 8:45 pm

The National - 9:15pm – 11:15 pm

Glastonbury 2024 West Holt Stage

June 28, 2024:

Sofia Kourtesis - 11:00am - 12:00pm

Asha Puthli - 12:30pm - 01:30pm

Squid - 02:00pm - 03:00pm

Noname - 03:30pm - 04:20pm

Sugababes - 04:55pm - 05:55pm

Danny Brown - 06:30pm - 07:30pm

Heilung - 08:15pm - 09:15pm

Jungle - 10:15pm - 11:45pm

June 29, 2024:

47Soul - 11:30 am – 12:30pm

The Skatalites - 01:00pm - 02:00pm

Alogte Oho & His Sounds Of Joy - 02:30pm - 03:30pm

Corinne Bailey Rae - 04:00pm - 05:00pm

Nitin Sawhney - 05:30pm - 06:30pm

Black Pumas - 07:00pm - 08:00pm

Masego - 08:30pm - 09:30pm

Jessie Ware - 10:15pm - 11:45pm

June 30, 2024:

Matthew Halsall - 11:00am - 12:00pm

Jalen Ngonda - 12:30pm - 13:00pm

Balming Tiger - 02:00pm - 03:00pm

Steel Pulse - 03:30pm - 04:30pm

Jordan Rakei - 05:00pm - 06:00pm

Brittany Howard - 06:30pm - 07:30pm

Nia Archives - 08:00pm - 09:00pm

Justice - 10:00pm - 11:15pm

Glastonbury 2024 Woodsies Stage

June 28, 2024:

Voice Of Baceprot - 11:30am - 12:15pm

Lambrini Girls - 12:45pm - 01:30pm

Remi Wolf - 02:00pm - 02:45pm

Kenya Grace - 03:15pm - 16:00pm

The Vaccines - 04:30pm - 05:30pm

Arlo Parks - 06:00pm - 07:00pm

Declan Mckenna - 07:30pm - 08:30pm

Sampha - 09:00pm - 10:00pm

Jamie xx - 10:30pm - 11:45pm

June 29, 2024:

Kneecap - 11:30am - 12:15pm

High Vis - 12:45pm - 01:30pm

Mannequin Pussy - 02:00pm - 02:45pm

Soccer Mommy - 03:15pm - 16:00pm

Fat White Family - 04:30pm - 05:30pm

TBA - 06:00pm - 07:00pm

Yard Act - 07:30pm - 08:30pm

Sleaford Mods - 09:00pm - 10:00pm

Gossip - 10:30pm - 11:45pm

June 30, 2024:

Jayahadadream - 11:30am - 12:15pm

The Ks - 12:30pm - 01:30pm

Newdad - 02:00pm - 03:00pm

Blondshell - 03:30pm - 16:30pm

Alvvays - 05:00pm - 06:00pm

Kim Gordon - 06:30pm - 07:30pm

Romy - 08:00pm - 09:00pm

James Blake - 09:30pm - 10:45pm

Glastonbury 2024 The Park Stage

June 28, 2024:

Lynks - 11:30am - 12:10pm

Moonchild Sanelly - 12:45pm - 01:30pm

Barry Can’t Swim - 02:00pm - 02:45pm

The Mary Wallopers - 03:15pm - 04:00pm

This Is The Kit - 04:30pm - 05:30pm

Dexys - 06:00pm - 07:00pm

Aurora - 07:30pm - 08:30pm

King Krule - 09:15pm - 10:15pm

Fontaines D.C. - 11:00pm - 12:15am

June 29, 2024:

Johnny Flynn - 11:30am - 12:10pm

Kara Jackson - 12:45pm - 01:30pm

Bar Italia - 02:00pm - 02:45pm

Otoboke Beaver - 03:15pm - 04:00pm

Arooj Aftab - 04:30pm - 05:30pm

Lankum - 06:00pm - 07:00pm

The Breeders - 07:30pm - 08:30pm

Orbital - 09:15pm - 10:15pm

Peggy Gou - 11:00pm - 12:15am

June 30, 2024:

Problem Patterns - 11:30am - 12:10pm

Lime Garden - 12:45pm - 01:30pm

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets - 02:00pm - 02:45pm

Mdou Moctar - 03:15pm - 04:00pm

Baxter Dury - 04:30pm - 05:30pm

Mount Kimbie - 06:00pm - 07:00pm

Ghetts - 07:30pm - 08:30pm

London Grammar - 09:15pm - 10:30pm

Glastonbury 2024 Arcadia Stage (The Dragonfly)

June 28, 2024:

Fatboy Slim - 10:00pm - 11:00pm

Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar - Warraloo Ceremony - 11:30pm - 11:40pm

Joy Orbison - 11:40pm - 12:40am

Haai B2b Ki/ki - 12:45am - 01:50am

Amelie Lens - 01:50am - 03:00am

June 29, 2024:

Sarah Story - 09:00pm - 09:45pm

Shygirl Presents Club Shy - 09:45pm - 10:30pm

Barry Cant Swim - 10:35pm - 11:35pm

Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar – Warraloo Ceremony - 11:45pm - 11:45pm

Joy (Anonymous) B2b Salute - 11:45pm - 12:45am

Hot Chip (DJ Set) - 12:45am - 02:00am

Eric Prydz - 02:00am - 03:00m

June 30, 2024:

Hospital Showcase Ft Anais B2b Hoax B2b Unglued Ft Ruthless - 08:00pm - 09:30pm

Lens - 09:30pm - 10:30pm

Mandidextrous B2b Ivy - 10:30pm - 11:30pm

Arcadia And The Wadjuk Noongar – Warraloo Ceremony - 11:30pm - 11:40pm

A Little Sound - 11:40pm - 12:30am

Hedex B2b Bou Ft B Live 247 & Eksman - 12:30am - 01:30am

Andy C Ft Tonn Piper - 01:30am - 02:30am

Alongside these main stages, Glastonbury 2024 will also feature stages such as the Glade stage, as well as The Levels, Lonely Hearts Club, the Acoustic Stage, and the Avalon Stage in the mainstream area.

Glastonbury 2024 will also have smaller but equally storied stages for different genres, such as the queer centered EDM stages of Block9 and the BBC Music Introducing Stage, among others.