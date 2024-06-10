“I need a word stronger than mother” — Fans praise Chappell Roan over her reason for turning down offer to perform at the White House Pride gig

Chappell Roan turned down an invitation to perform at the White House for a Pride event. In a video shared on social media by X user @ChappellRoanNow on Sunday, June 9, 2024, the Good Luck, Babe! singer addressed the White House, saying:

"This is a response to the White House, who asked me to perform for Pride. We want liberty, justice, and freedom for all. When you do that, that’s when I’ll come."

The clip was taken onstage at the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival held in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York, during Roan's performance. Her remarks were interpreted as a reaction to Joe Biden's decisions and handling of the Israel-Palestine War.

Trending

As the video went viral, X users were quick to praise Chappell Roan, with one saying they needed a word stronger than mother to describe her.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/@ojwuthsomepulpp)

Many hailed her as an icon and a queen. Here are some comments seen under @ChappellRoanNow's post on X:

"an actual icon," one fan wrote.

Some users tagged Joe Biden, hoping he would get the message. Here are some more comments seen on X:

"catch it @JoeBiden," one person reacted.

"She said what she said," one fan commented.

"She ate… i’ll give her music another try," an X user wrote.

"Freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories" — Chappell Roan says during her NY Governors Ball performance

The 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival took place from June 7–9. Chappell Roan was one of the many performers in the star-studded line-up, which included 21 Savage, Sza, Sabrina Carpenter, and Post Malone.

During her performance, Chappell Roan wore an ensemble resembling the Statue of Liberty. As part of her act, she quoted an excerpt from Emma Lazarus’s The New Colossus, which is also written on the statue, stating:

"I am in drag of the biggest queen of all. But in case you had forgotten what’s etched on my pretty little toes, 'Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free.'"

She further continued:

"That means freedom in trans rights. That means freedom in women’s rights. And it especially means freedom for all people and oppressed. It especially means freedom for all oppressed people in occupied territories."

Chappell Roan's speech was met with a generous cheer from the crowd.

The singer's comments come after a raid by Israel led to the rescue of four hostages held by Hamas. However, the rescue came at the cost of 274 Palestinian lives. On Saturday, during a press conference, President Joe Biden celebrated the release of the hostages, stating that the U.S. would not stop until all hostages were returned and a cease-fire deal was reached.

Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, a.k.a. Chappell Roan, is a singer-songwriter hailing from Missouri. She rose to fame by opening for Olivia Rodrigo's Guts World Tour and later performing at Coachella 2024. Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, released in late 2022, received critical and commercial success, peaking at No. 16 on the US Billboard 200.

As of now, there has been no statement by the White House regarding this development.