"Just CTRL+C & CTRL+V" — Internet reacts to Drake and PartyNextDoor being accused of stealing ideas from John River and Freddie Gibbs for their album

Drake's collaboration project with PartyNextDoor, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, was released on February 13, 2025. While the album created a lot of excitement among the public before its arrival, PartyNextDoor faced accusations of stealing the idea for the album from John River and Freddie Gibbs after threatening them.

The allegations emerged from an Instagram post shared by John River on February 13, where he elaborated everything on how he was reportedly approached by PartyNextDoor, also known as Jahron Anthony Brathwaite.

On the other hand, Freddie Gibbs also shared a response after Drake and PartyNextDoor revealed the track list of the new album on Instagram a few hours before it was released. Gibbs referred to the post by writing on X:

"Damn they even stole the rabbits too. I'm flattered."

Notably, Gibbs was speaking about the three rabbits that appeared on the picture of the track list, with one of them having heart eyes, followed by another with headphones, and the last with flames on the eyes. There was also a symbol on the upper left side that reads "$$$U", leading to speculations that $ome $exy $ongs 4 U was possibly inspired by Freddie's album $oul $old $eparately.

While the allegations went viral on different social media platforms, netizens took to the comments section of a post shared by @gothamhiphop on X to share their reactions. One of them seemingly criticized Drake and PartyNextDoor, saying that they did not try to add anything new to the album and wrote:

"Bro, they didn't even try to change it, just CTRL+C & CTRL+V."

Among other responses, a user said that Drake was possibly not aware of the alleged stealing.

"Drake may not even be aware of all these", a user wrote on X.

"Now what if this dude got sued for plagiarism", a netizen stated.

"At this point who isn't bloody surprised", one of the reactions reads.

Drake's supporters also stepped in to support him, with a user claiming that Freddie Gibbs wouldn't have existed without the rapper. Another user gave a hilarious response asking what was Jahron doing with John River's music.

"Drake Does it better than Them, Again Without Drake we wouldn't even known that Freddie Gibbs Existed", an X reaction mentioned.

"Respectfully, have yall heard John rivers music? Lol what would party next door be doing with that type of sound? Lol", another netizen commented.

"People only care about the music and it's gonna be [fire emojis]", an X user reacted.

John River's Instagram post about PartyNextDoor explained

John shared a lengthy statement on Instagram on Thursday, February 13, 2025, where he recalled that Jahron reportedly got in touch with him when the music video of River's single Hope City II was released. John said that Jahron praised him by saying that he "watched the video 20x" and described John's appearance with the Monroe Towers in the background as "innovative & iconic."

John also mentioned that PartyNextDoor allegedly told him to pay him homage in an X post, that was later deleted. River responded to Jahron by saying that although he respected the latter's music, the idea of homage was weird. His statement read:

"When another OVO artist asked to sit down; he also began asking in depth about me, the Monroe towers, my thought process & all of my future music plans surrounding them. He then asked if I'd write for them to which I said no. He never spoke to or saw me again personally."

River alleged that PartyNextDoor continued to admire him and that he saw the cover of Jahron's latest album on February 11, after which he realized what was happening so far. He said that it was wrong to praise someone for his work and then steal the same. River also wrote that he won't create any new problems for now and that he believed in speaking the truth.

"Everybody says don't sell your soul in this music industry & yet when you speak up against something clearly immoral & wrong, they rush to protect the same predators they warn you about. I love my city, they know where I'm headed & believe in my potential. Nothing else needs to be said."

Meanwhile, Jahron and Drake are yet to respond to the allegations that have emerged and further updates on the matter are currently awaited.

