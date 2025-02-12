"The fan-made cover fits better" — Fans react to Drake and PartyNextDoor's cover art for their new album ‘SOME S*XY SONGS 4 U’

Rapper Drake and his fellow Canadian singer, songwriter, and record producer PartyNextDoor took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 11, and jointly unveiled the official cover art for their forthcoming album, SOME S*XY SONGS 4 U.

The artwork showed two individuals, seemingly both the artists, wearing oversized mink coats and posing on a snowy surface. Meanwhile, Absolute World, the condominium twin residential towers from PartyNextDoor’s hometown Mississauga, Ontario, stood tall, behind them.

In the wake of the cover art’s launch, the internet has been having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @pinkthereup commented on Pop Base’s post sharing the same.

“The fan-made cover fits better,” the user wrote.

The person also shared a fan-made artwork showing Drizzy and PartyNextDoor posing back-to-back against a red-colored, open sportscar while a heart-shaped sign with three $ signs and the words “4 U” appear on it, seemingly as a nod to the album’s title.

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“That cover looks weird,” a person wrote.

“Took me a good 30 sec to understand what’s going on on there,” one person wrote.

“Why is no one talking about how sick this album cover is, it looks so good ngl,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“Why they look like they hunching…” a netizen wrote.

“Why does everyone like it? I personally think it’s cheap, I’m not just hating to hate. His past five album covers (including this one) have been bad,” a user wrote.

“The fan art ate this sh*t up bc if it’s a valentines album, where’s the valentine vibesss?” asked another.

Meanwhile some fans praised the cover as well.

"I like the cover art Fasho! It doesn’t really matter honestly, but it is dope. This music gon bang 🔥" wrote one.

“This cover art is giving major 80s R&B vibes. Can't wait to hear what these two cooked up together!” another netizen wrote.

"finally a decent cover," wrote another.

More about Drake and PartyNextDoor’s brand-new album

Drake and PartyNextDoor’s latest album SOME S*XY SONGS 4 U is slated for a Valentine’s Day (February 14) release. So far, its tracklist and guest features remain undisclosed even though PND previously revealed it would have 15 songs. However, the duo has provided a few teasers ahead of the drop.

For instance, on February 9, the Toronto native posted two song snippets on Instagram in separate posts. Titled, Crying in Chanel and I Love You, both of these remain unreleased.

Meanwhile, on February 10’s show in Melbourne, Australia, as part of his ongoing Anita Max Win Tour, Drake announced that the album would feature turn-up songs as well.

“It got an album coming out on February 14th with my brother PARTYNEXTDOOR. It’s called SOME S*XY SONGS 4 U, but it’s some turned-up songs for you on there, too. And there’s some personal feelings on there for you. So, hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, hopefully y’all can share that experience together,” Drake stated.

SOME S*XY SONGS 4 U is Drake and PartyNextDoor’s first full-length collaboration and was announced during the pair's Sorry I'm Outside Tour. Earlier, the duo worked together on songs including Over Here, Recognize, Come and See Me, With You, and Loyal, among others.

