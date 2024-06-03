"Meganmorphosis" — Fans divided over Megan Thee Stallion's self-titled new album cover art 

Sweetest Pie singer Megan Thee Stallion recently announced her third studio album Megan while performing in Atlanta on June 2, 2024, amidst her Hot Girl Summer Tour. The singer's new album is set to be released on June 28, 2024, and will be released under her label, Hot Girl Productions.

Megan shared the news of her new album with a QR code using which fans could pre-save the album. Additionally, the Body singer also displayed the yet-to-be-released album's cover art, wherein she is hanging by a butterfly cocoon with the letter M behind her.

Fans of Megan Thee Stallion were quick to congratulate her on the new album however, her fans were divided over the album's cover art wherein some praised it and some expressed their discontent with the same.

One of the X users described the cover using the word "Meganmorphosis, " an amalgamation of the singer's name and metamorphosis.

Fans eagerly praised the cover, taking to social media to express their compliments.

"THE COVER ART IS EATINGGGG," wrote a fan.

"AND THE M IS FOR METAMORPHOSIS 🥹❤️‍🔥🦋" one of the fans complimented.

"OMG THE COVER ART WE WILL BE LISTENING," another fan tweeted.

"I see chaos and beauty… this era so far has been visually interesting and off kilter. You haven’t missed yet," another X user tweeted.

However, not all fans were impressed by the cover art. Some took to X to express their disappointment.

"All the single covers were AMAZING but the album cover is this? Girl no… your instagram pics serves way more than this tho," an X user tweeted.

"The worst graphic design I’ve ever seen mother" another user wrote.

The Wanna Be singer's Atlanta concert dates were postponed on May 31 and June 1 due to water pipes and outages.

"I am becoming a new person physically and mentally"— Megan Thee Stallion talks about new album

On April 10, 2024, Megan Thee Stallion posed for Women's Health and talked about her upcoming third studio album. Talking about her album Megan and shedding her old skin metaphorically, the singer mentioned:

“I was inspired to create this album about rebirth because I feel I am becoming a new person physically and mentally."

Additionally, the Cognac Queen rapper spoke about the new album in her interview with L’OFFICIEL on May 30, 2024. She mentioned that she doesn't know how to describe the new album and that Hiss was only her getting things off her chest.

Talking about the songs on Megan, the singer stated:

"I’m really not focused on the negativity on my album. I have a lot of different songs on the album because my emotion doesn’t stop at anger. My emotion doesn’t stop at sadness because I did grow and I did start feeling more things. I started feeling really happy."

Megan Thee Stallion said that her yet-to-be-released album consists of songs that are about the positive times she's starting to have and that the album comprises "a little bit of everything".

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion is currently on the Hot Girl Summer Tour which began on May 14, 2024, and will run until July 27, 2024. The tour spans the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada.