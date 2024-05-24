"She didn’t mean it" — Megan Thee Stallion reacts to fan throwing phone on stage during Hot Girl Summer Tour

During Megan Thee Stallion's Hot Girl Summer Tour, on May 22, at the Wells Fargo Center, a fan was thrown out after throwing her phone onto the stage while the rapper was performing. Fortunately, the phone did not hit Megan and instead landed in the crowd.

A video capturing the entire incident went viral on May 23. In the video, Megan Thee Stallion appeared a bit startled by the action, causing her to pause mid-performance. She was then seen addressing the security personnel who approached the fan, saying,

"Hold on… She didn’t mean it. We need to have a good motherf**king time tonight. If you’re ready to have a hot girl summer, let me hear you make some motherf**king noise."

Despite the singer's plea, the fan was seen being escorted out by security in a separate clip.

Fan escorted out of Megan Thee Stallion's show for tossing a cell phone at the rapper

While Megan Thee Stallion tried to defend the fan by telling the security personnel that she didn't mean to throw it, the fan was still escorted out of the concert.

A video clip of the phone being tossed went viral the day after the show. In another clip, the fan was heard telling security,

"I didn’t mean to hit nobody… Don’t touch me. I want my phone."

Despite the protests, the guards kept asking her to leave the venue. Following the incident, a user on X, in a now-deleted tweet, claimed to be the fan's cousin and explained that there was no ill intent behind the phone throw. However, despite the explanation, netizens criticized the fan for her behavior at a concert.

In the recent scenario involving Megan Thee Stallion, while the rapper tried to move on from the incident, the security remained unforgiving. Another fan threw underwear on the stage, but before Megan could spot the person, the guards retrieved them.

Stallion is currently in the middle of her Hot Girl Summer Tour, a series of concerts scheduled by the rapper to support her upcoming studio album slated for release this year. The tour commenced on May 14, 2024, with the first show in Minneapolis, and is set to continue until July 27, with the final show in Washington D.C.

The rapper's next show is scheduled to be on May 24 in Napa, at the Napa Valley Expo. Stallion's tour includes several US cities, like Baltimore, Memphis, Austin, Dallas, Denver, and Los Angeles. Additionally, from July 4 to July 17, Megan Thee Stallion has shows scheduled in European countries such as England, Germany, Ireland, and Scotland.

Several celebrities have faced such situations during concerts

This is not the first time that fans have thrown things at performers on the stage. Celebrities have experienced various incidents, including having water, cell phones, and bracelets thrown onto the stage during their performances.

In June 2023, Baby Rexha faced a situation similar to Megan Thee Stallion, where a fan threw a cell phone at her, resulting in Rexha sustaining injuries around her eye.

That same year, Canadian rapper Drake also had a cell phone thrown at him during a concert. In a separate case, Kelsea Ballerini was hurt by a bracelet thrown by a fan during a 2023 concert. Ballerini later took to Instagram, where she gave an update about the situation. She wrote,

"hi. i’m fine. someone threw a bracelet, it hit me in the eye, and it more so just scared me than hurt me. We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown, and that’s why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe."

In another instance, Cardi B had water thrown at her during her performance. This action prompted the rapper to throw her microphone at the person, who then apologized and was removed from the crowd.

Just a few weeks ago, in April, Nicky Minaj found herself in a similar situation when she was almost struck by a bracelet thrown at her during a concert. Minaj attempted to block the item, but it fell on the stage. She was then seen picking it up and throwing it back at the crowd.