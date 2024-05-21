WATCH: Machine Gun Kelly dances to Soulja Boy's Crank That at 2000s-themed party

American rapper and singer-songwriter Machine Gun Kelly was recently seen dancing to Soulja Boy's Crank That at a party hosted by the former on Saturday, May 18, 2024. The track was released on May 2, 2007, and was the debut single of 33-year-old Soulja.

Dancing to the nostalgic song, Machine Gun Kelly was seen in his oversized white tee shirt and Chuck Taylor. Apart from this party at 27 Club, MGK seemed quite busy the past few days. He had recently settled the beef with Millyz in Cleveland. The two rappers reportedly met in person to resolve the long-standing conflict.

Expand Tweet

34-year-old rapper Machine Gun Kelly arranged a party at his coffee show in Cleveland, where he was seen dancing to Soulja Boy's 2007 track Crank That. The 2000-themed party seemed to have made fans nostalgic as well.

The song was released by rapper Soulja Boy, back in the 2000s. It was a super hit song and was at the top of the US Billboard Hot 100 for about seven weeks. The song further secured rank 21 on Rolling Stone magazine's list of the 100 Best Songs back in 2007. It even received a Grammy nomination as well, however, lost to Kanye West's Good Life.

Expand Tweet

Another significant part of this track was the Soulja Boy's dance which became extremely popular then. In a 2023 interview at Kids Take Over, Soulja stated that he believed the song would have been even more popular if it had been released in 2023. The rapper then said—

"This was before streaming, really. This was still in iTunes and ringtones. I would have went more viral right now than I did back then."

Machine Gun Kelly recently reconciled with Millyz after a long-running conflict

Recently, Machine Gun Kelly has made headlines after he reportedly resolved his long-time beef with Millyz. DJ Akademiks shared a clip on Instagram on May 19 where Millyz met with MGK.

The beef between the two rappers had been described to be one-sided, according to an article published by HipHopDX. Millyz had called Machine Gun Kelly out several times, including in an interview with VladTV, in 2022. He said—

"MGK is garbage. He can’t rap, but he got a good rockstar image, but like I’m a real rapper. I really break down bars, syllables and words, so I look past image and flow."

Millyz continued—

"A lot of white rappers just came through and did that fast flow and said nothing, so he came in with a rockstar image and all of that, but you’re not nice though."

He further added that Machine Gun Kelly wasn't "nice enough". Then in November 2023, Millyz dissed MGK on DJ Cosmic Kev’s The Come Up Show Live. He also called the Rap Devil artist as a being "goofy", while he defended Jack Harlow who was previously dissed by 34-year-old Machine Gun Kelly.

In the recent clip shared by DJ Akademiks, the two could be seen going for a private chat. Millyz could later be heard saying—

"My boy, Respect!"

Machine Gun Kelly's last studio album, Mainstream Sellout, was released in 2022. This album became a great success and topped the US Billboard Hot 100. In February 2024, he released his single Don't Let Me Go. The track has made it to the US Billboard Hot 100 as well.